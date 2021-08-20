National mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
Friday, 20 August 2021, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
New Zealand is united today in sadness after the passing
of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sir
Michael Cullen, says National Party Leader Judith
Collins.
“Sir Michael was a consummate politician
– a respected adversary and a man of absolute
conviction.
“But, most importantly, he was a man of
uncommon and uncompromising principle. When he retired from
politics in 2009, such was our respect for him we called on
his vast skills and knowledge to chair New Zealand Post and
Kiwibank, as well as appointing him to lead a wide-ranging
review of New Zealand’s intelligence agencies.
“He
will be remembered as one of our most effective ministers of
finance, with a long-term view of what needed to be done to
enhance to New Zealand’s economic and social prosperity
and stability. His passion was to make New Zealand a better
place for everyone.
“Sir Michael’s keen intellect,
wit and vast expertise will be missed by us all, and our
thoughts and condolences are with his
family.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 19/8: 21 Cases Overall, Genome Sequenced
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the community to confirm. This brings the total number of community cases at this stage to 21. All cases are being transferred safely to an Auckland isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material
Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>