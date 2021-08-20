National mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen

New Zealand is united today in sadness after the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Sir Michael Cullen, says National Party Leader Judith Collins.

“Sir Michael was a consummate politician – a respected adversary and a man of absolute conviction.

“But, most importantly, he was a man of uncommon and uncompromising principle. When he retired from politics in 2009, such was our respect for him we called on his vast skills and knowledge to chair New Zealand Post and Kiwibank, as well as appointing him to lead a wide-ranging review of New Zealand’s intelligence agencies.

“He will be remembered as one of our most effective ministers of finance, with a long-term view of what needed to be done to enhance to New Zealand’s economic and social prosperity and stability. His passion was to make New Zealand a better place for everyone.

“Sir Michael’s keen intellect, wit and vast expertise will be missed by us all, and our thoughts and condolences are with his family.”

