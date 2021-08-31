Labour’s ‘reannouncement’ won’t help struggling tourism
Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Labour’s ‘reannouncement’ won’t help struggling
tourism businesses
The Labour Government’s latest press
release reannouncing a business support scheme for some
South Island regions provides nothing new for struggling
tourism operators, says National’s Tourism Spokesperson
Todd McClay.
“Tourism businesses cannot open their
doors in any part of New Zealand today. This reannouncement
suggests it’s business as usual for the Government while
every tourism business struggles.
“Giving $5,000 to
consultants and accountants to tell tourism companies they
haven’t got any tourists is of little help to these
businesses.
“The Government should focus on getting New
Zealanders vaccinated so we can return to an environment
where tourism is thriving. New Zealand’s position at the
back of the vaccination queue is hurting our tourism
industry.
“For months I have been receiving calls from
tourism operators up and down the country concerned about
the future of their businesses. They need a Minister in
their corner who is willing and able to take meaningful
steps to protect our biggest pre-Covid export industry.
“Reannouncing the same support is not enough –
tourism operators need real action from the Labour
Government.”
For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>