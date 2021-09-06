Parliament

Government drops vaccination ball again

Monday, 6 September 2021, 12:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Government drops vaccination ball again by failing to approve Auckland pharmacies

New Zealand’s low vaccination rate can also be credited to late and lazy engagement with primary care providers such as pharmacies, says National’s Health spokesman Dr Shane Reti.

“From when the Covid vaccine was first approved for routine vaccine fridges on May 28 this year, the pharmacy credentialing rate in Auckland means that it will take around three-and-a-half years for all Auckland pharmacies to be credentialed to administer the vaccine.

“Excuses around the cold chain no longer stand up, given Medsafe approved normal pharmacy vaccination fridges months ago.

“Even worse, the percentage of credentialed vaccinating pharmacies in Auckland is less than half of the rest of New Zealand, yet Auckland is the epicentre of the current Delta outbreak.

“This is completely consistent with an incompetent Labour Government that in 2019 could not credential pharmacies in time to cope with a measles outbreak, meaning only a paltrey 28 doses of vaccine were administered.

“It’s clear this Government just doesn’t get vaccines.

“All pharmacies that are currently trusted to give the flu vaccine to workers and the whooping cough vaccine to pregnant mothers should be immediately trusted to administer the Covid vaccine.”

Table: Number of community pharmacies onboarded by Auckland DHBs:

DHBs

Number of Pharmacies

(Medicines Control at 30/8/2021)

Number of Pharmacy Covid-19 Vaccinating Sites (at 3/9/2021)

“Book My Vaccine”/ ”Health Point”

% of Pharmacies as Covid-19 Vaccinating Sites
Waitemata13685.9%
Auckland145149.7%
Counties Manukau12275.7%
Metro-Auckland403297.2%
    
New Zealand1,11919417.3%

Covid-19, 5/9:722 Active Cases


Four new cases have been identified in Auckland today after yesterday's tragic death. 82 cases have recovered so far... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants


While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

