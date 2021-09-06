Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Why wasn’t terrorist subject to sections 163 & 164?

Monday, 6 September 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Prime Minister and the Immigration Minister need to answer as to why the terrorist Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen was not able to be deported based on sections 163 and 164 of the Immigration Act 2009, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says.

“Immigration Law in New Zealand provides that the Minister of Immigration can certify that a person constitutes a threat or risk to security and, with Cabinet’s approval, the Governor General can order that person be deported. There are limitations in regards to using this section to deport refugees, however, section 164 of the Act provides that;

A refugee or claimant for recognition as a refugee may be deported but only if Article 32.1 or 33 of the Refugee Convention allows for the deportation of that person.

“It appears evident that the terrorist was considered a serious threat given the surveillance he was placed under and so would meet the criteria of Article 32.1 of the Refugee Convention which states that;

The Contracting States shall not expel a refugee lawfully in their territory save on grounds of national security or public order.

“Jacinda Ardern has said her Government pulled every lever possible in order to protect New Zealanders from a man who presented an imminent threat. Now, she must be upfront about what legal advice she sought and received and whether it included using sections 163 and 164 of the Immigration Act 2009.

“If she and her advisors were willing to look to the Mental Health Act as an avenue for detaining him, surely they will have checked the exemptions that would allow for him to be deported without appeal?

“It is vital that Jacinda Ardern and the Government make public this information so that we can learn from this terrible situation. Inevitably there will be people seeking to terrorise New Zealand in the future and we need to ensure our law and systems are up to scratch.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 