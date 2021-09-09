It’s ok to admit you’re wrong, Prime Minister
Thursday, 9 September 2021, 3:16 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Prime Minister’s inability to answer my
questions in parliament today proves her inexplicable
decision to cease pre-departure testing from Sydney was
clearly the wrong one,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“This is the most likely reason that Delta
has spread in the community.
“The Prime Minister
should admit that she was wrong, she might just find that
doing so raises the level of confidence from New Zealanders
if she can admit mistakes and learn from them.
“The
Government previously dropped the requirement for
pre-departure testing for Kiwis coming home from New South
Wales, while practically every other location on earth
requires pre-departure testing and MIQ if you want to come
to New Zealand.
“Today the Prime Minister gave no
substance when she was asked why this was the case. She
should admit she stuffed up and apologise. It’s the least
New Zealanders
deserve."
