Government blanked Northland mayors on lockdown

Jacinda Ardern’s Department of the Prime Minister and
Cabinet consulted Northland’s three Labour MPs but not
Northland’s mayors before extending the region’s level 4
lockdown.
“This was a contentious lockdown for many
Northlanders, especially when Northland had no positive
cases and many businesses and communities suffered,” says
Dr Shane Reti, National list MP based in
Whangarei.
“Ministerial answers show Northland
mayors were ‘told’ that Northland was staying at level 4
with Auckland 30 minutes before the announcement, yet iwi
and the Labour three Northland MPs – Kelvin Davis,
Willow-Jean Prime and Emily Henderson were ‘extensively
engaged’ 24 hours beforehand.
“The purpose of the
meetings was ‘to cover potential boundary considerations
for Auckland/Northland, locations, checkpoints, compliance,
travel permissions and community needs arising at COVID-19,
Alert Level 4’.
“Northland mayors could have made
important contributions to lockdown boundaries, checkpoints
and community need, and chambers of commerce and small
businesses are also key stakeholders.
“Even worse, a
week previously – and just a few days into lockdown – a
similar meeting had been held with iwi. Again, the mayors
were not invited.
“The Prime Minister’s office
should explain why it saw fit to brief its three Labour MPs
but not Northland’s three mayors.
“The Labour MPs
also need to answer why they didn’t involve the mayors,
and the Prime Minister needs to reassure Northlanders that
this was not a spiteful politicisation of Covid, given
Northland’s mayors have been vocal in opposition to the
Government’s Three Waters proposals.”
Notes for
editors:
Reply 37642
(2021) has been answered to Dr Shane Reti 13 Sept
2021 Portfolio: COVID-19
Response (Hon Chris Hipkins) Question:
Who in Northland, if anyone, was told before the
announcement on Friday Aug 27 2021 that Northland would stay
in level 4 with Auckland, listed by person or organisation
notified and date, time and mechanism by which they were
notified ? Reply: Officials have engaged
extensively with Northland stakeholders throughout the
current COVID-19 outbreak response. Leading to the Cabinet
consideration of alert levels on 27 August 2021, officials
from the COVID-19 Group within the Department of the Prime
Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) held the following meetings: -
Friday, 20 August 2021, and again on Thursday 26 August
2021, DPMC and Te Arawhiti officials met via Zoom calls with
the Chairs or Chief Executives from all Northern, Auckland,
Coromandel/Waikato Iwi. - Thursday, 26 August 2021, DPMC
officials engaged with Northland Members of Parliament (MPs)
via Zoom call. The MPs were: Hon Kelvin Davis, Willow
Jean-Prime and Marja Lubeck. The purpose of these meetings
were to cover potential boundary considerations for
Auckland/Northland, locations, checkpoints, compliance,
travel permissions and community needs arising at COVID-19,
Alert Level 4. On Friday, 27 August 2021, between 2:30pm and
3:30pm, with the awareness of Ministers, the COVID-19 Group
engaged with Northland Mayors, via Zoom call. The Mayors
engaged were Dr Jason Smith (Kaipara District), Sheryl Mai
(Whangarei District) and John Carter QSO (Far North
District). During this meeting, Northland Mayors were
informed of the Cabinet decision for Northland to remain at
level 4 with Auckland, prior to the Prime Ministers
announcement.
Reply 40368 (2021) has been
answered to Dr Shane Reti Sept 20
2021 Portfolio: Prime
Minister Question: Further to
37800(2021) which chairs or CEs were on the zoom calls on
Friday 20 and 27 August and what communications, if any,
describe invitations to the calls
? Reply: I understand the Zoom calls
regarding the alert level boundaries were hosted by DPMC and
Te Arawhiti on 20 and 26 August 2021, referenced in our
response to written question 37800 (2021), were broken down
by area, Northland, Auckland, and Coromandel- Waikato, and
invited Chairs and/or Chief Executives from the following
groups or Iwi: Ngāpuhi Ngāti Hine Ngāti Kahu Ngāti Kuri
Ngāti Whātua (Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua and Ngā Maunga
Whakahii) Ngātikahu ki Whangaroa Te Aupōuri Te Rarawa Te
Roroa Te Uri o Hau Ngāi Takoto Ngāti Wai Ngaati Whanaunga
Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Ngāti Hinerangi Ngāti Koheriki Ngāti
Maru Ngāti Paoa Ngāti Rehua-Ngātiwai ki Aotea Ngāti
Tamaoho Ngāti Te Ata Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Te Ākitai
Waiohua Te Kawerau ā Maki Hako Ngāti Hauā Ngāti Hei
Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu Ngāti
Tamaterā Ngāti Tara Tokanui Raukawa Te Patukirikiri
Waikato-Tainui Ngāti Korokī Kahukura Ngāi Te Rangi Ngā
Hapū o Ngāti Ranginui Ngāti Pukenga Ngāti Hinerangi
Invitations to these particular zoom hui detailed the
purpose of these meetings was to seek feedback on the
potential impact to the community of the different boundary
options that were being considered. With regards to the
Ministerial zoom calls with the National Iwi Chairs Forum
and other Iwi (who are not members of the NICF) - these zoom
calls began from Friday 20 August and have taken place
weekly since then. Invitations are extended to all Iwi
within the National Iwi Chairs Forum and separately to other
Iwi (who are not members of the NICF). No record of
attendees was kept. Invites to these hui outline that these
zooms are an opportunity to engage with the Crown around
issues Iwi are seeing on the ground and how the Crown could
support
them.
