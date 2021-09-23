Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System

Hon Peeni Henare

Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health)

An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says.

“This Government is building a truly national health system to provide consistent, high-quality health services right across the country. This is another step towards fixing the health system so it works for everyone,” Andrew Little said.

“The future health system will mean New Zealanders will be able to have equitable access to healthcare to live longer, with the best possible quality of life, no matter who they are or where they live.”

Rob Campbell, an experienced professional director with extensive union, public and private sector governance experience has been appointed as the Chair of Health New Zealand. With his extensive experience leading large organisations these skills will be essential to lead Health New Zealand which will become the country’s largest employer.

Sharon Shea, current Chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB and an experienced leader across the health, disability and community sector has been appointed as Co-Chair of the Māori Health Authority and will also serve as a board member of Health New Zealand.

Tipa Mahuta, current Deputy Chair of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, with a background in facilitation, research, policy and community development, and extensive Iwi governance experience, has been appointed Co-Chair of the Māori Health Authority.

Health New Zealand will bring together the country’s 20 DHBs, a workforce of about 80,000, an annual operating budget of $20 billion and an asset base of about $24 billion.

The Māori Health Authority will work alongside Health New Zealand with a joint role in developing system plans, commissioning for primary and community services, and will commission kaupapa Māori services. The Māori Health Authority will also work alongside the Ministry of Health to develop strategies and policies that work for Māori.

“This marks a significant milestone in progress towards a more equitable health system,” Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare said.

“The new Māori Health Authority will be a gamechanger for our people. It will grow kaupapa Māori services and give Māori a strong voice in a new system focused on improving the disproportionate health outcomes that have long affected our whanau.

“Tā Mason Durie’s steering group worked tirelessly to support this appointment process –Tā Mason in particular has ensured we have secured the best possible candidates and combination of skills and experience for what is needed in our future health system,” Peeni Henare said.

“The members of the new boards share a dedication to improve the country’s health and wellbeing with a strong community focus. I am confident our new health entities are in the best possible hands to drive this long overdue transformation,” Andrew Little said.

Editor’s note

Board member biographies and further information on the health reform is available at www.futureofhealth.govt.nz

Health New Zealand members include:

· Rob Campbell (Chair) – an experienced professional director with extensive union, public and private sector governance experience.

· Amy Adams – a former New Zealand National Party politician, Member of Parliament for Selwyn and Cabinet Minister.

· Cassandra Crowley – a Chartered Accountant and a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of New Zealand, with extensive governance experience.

· Vui Mark Gosche – a senior leader within both the Samoan and Pasifika communities, and across the health, disability and community sectors of New Zealand, and former Member of Parliament and Cabinet Minister.

· Dame Karen Poutasi – medically qualified with a specialisation in public health and significant governance and leadership experience in the health and education sectors, including CE of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority and Director General of Health.

· Vanessa Stoddart – a senior leader with executive and governance experience in the manufacturing, packaging, airline and engineering industries with a strong focus on change management and performance improvement.

· Dr Curtis Walker – a general physician and kidney specialist with MidCentral DHB who has extensive experience in governance, clinical leadership and public policy.

· Sharon Shea – current Chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB and an experienced leader across the health, disability and community sector. Ms Shea will also serve as Co-Chair of the Māori Health Authority.

Māori Health Authority members include:

· Sharon Shea (Co-Chair) – current Chair of the Bay of Plenty DHB and an experienced leader across the health, disability and community sector. Ms Shea will also serve on the Health New Zealand Board.

· Tipa Mahuta (Co-Chair) – current Deputy Chair of the Counties Manukau District Health Board, with a background in facilitation, research, policy and community development, and extensive Iwi governance experience.

· Dr Sue Crengle – a specialist in general practice and public health medicine, and an experienced researcher who is Professor, Hauora Māori, at Otago Medical School.

· Dr Mataroria Lyndon – Equity Lead at Mahitahi Hauora Primary Health Organisation and a Senior Lecturer in Medical Education at the University of Auckland.

· Lady Tureiti Moxon – an experienced leader in the Māori health, education, social, and justice sectors at a local, regional and national level.

· Fiona Pimm – an executive leader with extensive experience in governance roles in the health sector, government agencies, community NGO, local iwi and runanga.

· Awerangi Tamihere – an senior leader with extensive experience working across central government, regional crown entities, the private sector, and with her local iwi.

· Dr Chris Tooley – an experienced governor and Chief Executive of Te Puna Ora o Mataatua based in Whakatāne which provides healthcare and social services across the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

He ohu matatau kua kopoua ki te ārahi i te rāngai hauora o Aotearoa hei ngā rā ki tua

He ohu kātuarehe tēnei kua kopoua ki te ārahi i Te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori me Hauora Aotearoa. He rōpū whai wheako huhua noa ki ngā mahi whakahaere, he whānui hoki ō rātou pūkenga ki ngā kaupapa hauora,” te kōrero a te Minita Hauora, a Andrew Little.

“E hiahia ana tēnei kāwanatanga ki tētahi rāngai hauora ā-motu motuhake hei whakarato i ngā ratonga hauora whai kiko, whai mana puta noa i te motu. He takahitanga anō tēnei ki te whakatikatika i te rāngai hauora kia whai hua ai ki te katoa,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

“Ka kitea te mana ōritenga o ngā whai wāhinga a Aotearoa whānui ki ngā kaupapa tuku hauora hei ngā rā ki tua kia ora rawa atu ai te tangata ahakoa ko wai, ahakoa nō hea.”

Inā te huhua o ngā wheako kaitohutohu matua a Rob Campbell, me tōna mārama ki te hautū i ngā kaupapa uniana, rāngai tūmatanui, tūmatawhāiti hoki, i kopoua ai ia hei Toihau mō Hauora Aotearoa. Mā te whānuitanga o ōna mōhio ki te ārahi i ngā whakahaerenga mahi nunui, koinei ngā pūkenga e tika ana ki te ārahi i a Hauora Aoteaora kia toko ake hei wāhi tuku mahi nui rawa atu o tēnei motu a tōna wā.

Kua kopoua a Sharon Shea, te Toihau o Te Poari Hauora ā-rohe o Te Waiariki, hei Hoa-Heamana ki Te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori, ā, ka noho hoki ia hei mema ki te poari o Hauora Aoteaora. Kua roa ia e ārahi ana i ngā kaupapa whai pānga ki te hauora, te hunga hauā me te rāngai hapori hoki.

Kua kopoua hoki a Tipa Mahuta, te Toihau Tuarua mō Te Poari Hauora ā-Rohe ki Manukau, hei Hoa-Toihau ki Te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori. Ka hāngai ōna pūkenga ki ngā mahi huawaere, rangahau, kaupapa here, whakawhanake hapori, me te nui hoki o ōna wheako mō āna mahi hautū ā-Iwi.

Ko tōna 20 ngā Poari Hauora ā-Rohe puta noa i te motu ka whakakotahitia mai e Hauora Aotearoa, he ohu mahi 80,000 tāngata te nui, he tahua pūtea ā-tau $20 piriona te nui, me tētahi kohinga rawa $24 piriona te nui.

Ka mahi tahi Te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori me Hauora Aotearoa ki te waihanga i ngā mahere pūnaha, te whakarite i ngā ratonga mātuatua, hapori hoki, me te whakarite mai i ngā ratonga Māori. Ka mahi tahi Te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori me Te Manatū Hauora ki te waihanga rautaki, kaupapa here hoki e whai hua ana ki a ngāi Māori.

“E tohu ana tēnei i te nekehanga hirahira ki tētahi rāngai hauora whai mana ōrite,” te kōrero a te Minita Hauora Tuarua, a Peeni Henare.

“He kaupapa nui, taioreore Te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori mō te iwi. Ka whānui ake ngā ratonga Māori, ā, ka pāorooro te reo a ngāi Māori ki tētahi pūnaha hou e aro ana ki te whakatikatika i te tuwhenatanga o ngā putanga hauora kua roa nei e tāmi nei i ō tātou whānau.”

“I whakapaua ngā werawera e te rōpū i aratakina e Tā Mason Durie ki te tautoko i te tukanga kopou tāngata – mātua rā nā Tā Mason te whakaūnga, kua whiria ngā tāngata papai rawa i runga i ngā tautōhitotanga me ngā wheako whānui e tika ana mō tā tātou pūnaha hauora hei ngā rā ki tua,” te kōrero a Peeni Henare.

“E ngākau tapatahi katoa ana ngā mema kei ngā poari hou nei ki te whakatikatika i te whai oranga o te motu i runga i te aro pū ki ngā hapori. Ko tāku e whakapono nei, ka ārahitia ā tātou hinonga hauora hou e tēnei huinga tāngata ki te whakatutuki i ēnei kawenga mahi kua roa nei e hiahiatia ana,” te kōrero a Andrew Little.

He kōrero nā te Etita

Mō ngā haurongo e pā ana ki ngā mema poari me ētahi atu kōrero mō te tapitanga hauora, tirohia ki www.futureofhealth.govt.nz

Ko ngā mema o Hauora Aotearoa:

· Rob Campbell (Toihau) – he kaitohutohu matua whai wheako huhua noa e mārama nei ki te hautū i ngā kaupapa uniana, te rāngai tūmatanui, tūmatawhāiti hoki.

· Amy Adams – he kaitōrangapū tawhito nō mua mō te Pāti Nāhinara, he Mema Pāremata mō Herewini, ā, he Minita hoki.

· Cassandra Crowley – he Kaikaute, he Poutoko Ture, he Rōia hoki ki te Kōti Teitei o Aoteaora e whānui nei ōna pūkenga whakahaere.

· Vui Mark Gosche – he kaiārahi matua mō te iwi o Hāmoa me Te Moananui-a-Kiwa tae atu ki ngā rāngai hauora, hunga hauā, hapori hoki o Aoteaora, he Mema Pāremata nō mua, ā, i noho hei Minita.

· Kahurangi Karen Poutasi – kua whai tohu rongoā e tautōhito ana ki ngā kaupapa hauora tūmatanui, he mārama ki ngā mahi whakahaere ki te rāngai hauora, mātauranga hoki, tae atu ki āna mahi hei Tumu Whakarae mō Te Mana Tohu Mātauranga o Aotearoa, hei Kaitohutohu Matua hoki mō te Hauora.

· Vanessa Stoddart – he kaiārahi matua e whai pūkenga ana ki ngā mahi hautū ki roto i ngā ao tukanga ahumahi, tākaitanga, rererangi, pūkahatanga hoki e aro pū nei ki ngā whakahaerenga paheko, ki ngā ritenga whakatutuki hoki.

· Tākuta Curtis Walker – he tākuta mātai tinana, he mātanga tiro tākihi ki Te Pae Hauora o Ruahine o Tararua. He whānui ōna mōhiotanga ki ngā mahi hautū, ki ngā mahi whakahaere whare mauru, me ngā kaupapa here tūmatanui.

· Sharon Shea – kua roa te Toihau o te Hauora a Toi e ārahi ana i ngā kaupapa whai pānga ki te hauora, te hunga hauā me te rāngai hapori. Ka noho mai hoki ia hei Hoa-Toihau ki te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori.

Ko ngā mema o Te Rōpū Mana Hauora Māori:

· Sharon Shea (Hoa-Toihau) – kua roa te Toihau o te Hauora a Toi e ārahi ana i ngā kaupapa whai pānga ki te hauora, te hunga hauā me te rāngai hapori. Ka noho mai hoki ia hei mema ki Te Poari Hauora o Aotearoa.

· Tipa Mahuta (Hoa-Toihau) – Toihau Tuarua mō Te Poari Hauora ā-Rohe ki Manukau, ka hāngai ōna pūkenga ki ngā mahi huawaere, rangahau, kaupapa here, whakawhanake hapori, me te nui hoki o ōna wheako mō āna mahi hautū ā-Iwi.

· Tākuta Sue Crengle – he mātanga ki roto i ngā mahi tākuta me ngā kaupapa tūmatanui e pā ana ki te rongoā. He tohunga rangahau, ā, ko ia hoki te Ahorangi Hauora Māori ki Te Kura Hauora Māori o Ōtākou.

· Tākuta Mataroria Lyndon – he Kaiarataki Mana Taurite ki Mahitahi Hauora (PHO), he Kaiako Matua hoki ki Te Tari Rongoā o Waipapa Taumatarau.

· Māreikura Tureiti Moxon – he kaiārahi kua roa nei e arataki ana i ngā kaupapa hauora Māori, mātauranga, pāpori, tae atu ki ngā kaupapa ture ā-hapori, a-rohe, ā-motu hoki.

· Fiona Pimm – he kaiārahi matua kua whānui nei tōna toronga mahi ki ngā tūranga kaihautū i te rāngai hauora, ngā tari kāwanatanga, ngā kaupapa hapori (NGO), ngā iwi me ngā rūnanga hoki.

· Awerangi Tamihere – he kaiārahi matua kua whānui nei tōna toro ki roto i ngā mahi kāwanatanga, hinonga karauna ā-rohe, te rāngai tūmatawhāiti, tae atu hoki ki ōna ake toronga iwi.

· Tākuta Chris Tooley – he kaihautū whai wheako huhua noa, he Pou Whakarae hoki mō Te Puna Ora o Mataatua ki roto o Whakatāne, ka tā rātou he whakarato i ngā ratonga tuku hauora me ngā ratonga pāpori hoki ki te taha rāwhiti o Te Waiariki.



