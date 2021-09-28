Government Should Cover All Birth Injuries And Trauma

The Green Party says expanding coverage for birth injuries is a step in the right direction, but much more still needs to be done to ensure ACC is a person-centred organisation that provides comprehensive support for all birth injuries and birth trauma.

“Right now most injuries caused during childbirth aren’t covered by ACC, which has led to severe inequities in who is covered,” Green spokesperson for ACC Jan Logie says.

“We have been working to change this, and tens of thousands of people recently signed our open letter calling on the Minister for ACC to change the law to cover all new parents who need it.

“So while this announcement is a step in the right direction, we're concerned the Government's approach will leave gaps in coverage of pain and suffering from traumatic births and birth injuries, including injuries to babies during birth. Defining a limited list of what injuries can be covered will create more uncertainty, complexity, and ultimately gaps and inequity in care.

“We will continue pushing for the full coverage that the more than 35,000 New Zealanders who signed our open letter clearly want as the Government’s legislation makes its way through Parliament. All new parents need care and support so they can focus on giving their new baby the best possible start.”

