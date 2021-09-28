Government Should Cover All Birth Injuries And Trauma
Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 7:26 am
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party says expanding coverage for birth
injuries is a step in the right direction, but much more
still needs to be done to ensure ACC is a person-centred
organisation that provides comprehensive support for all
birth injuries and birth trauma.
“Right now most
injuries caused during childbirth aren’t covered by ACC,
which has led to severe inequities in who is covered,”
Green spokesperson for ACC Jan Logie says.
“We have
been working to change this, and tens of thousands of people
recently signed our open letter calling on the Minister for
ACC to change the law to cover all new parents who need
it.
“So while this announcement is a step in the
right direction, we're concerned the Government's approach
will leave gaps in coverage of pain and suffering from
traumatic births and birth injuries, including injuries to
babies during birth. Defining a limited list of what
injuries can be covered will create more uncertainty,
complexity, and ultimately gaps and inequity in
care.
“We will continue pushing for the full
coverage that the more than 35,000 New Zealanders who signed
our open letter clearly want as the Government’s
legislation makes its way through Parliament. All new
parents need care and support so they can focus on giving
their new baby the best possible
start.”
