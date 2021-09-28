Parliament

Mahuta Rips Up Three Waters ‘partnership’ With Councils

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 4:44 pm
Nanaia Mahuta’s performance in Parliament today has shown any spirit of partnership she may have feigned with councils is well and truly gone and the Three Waters Reforms will be rammed through at any cost, National’s Local Government spokesperson Christopher Luxon says.

“The Minister is clearly facing massive pressure and backlash from her sector – not to mention the New Zealand public – and she is obviously frustrated by councils refusing to bend to her will.

“Today she delivered an appalling broadside on elected councils where she insulted their intelligence and questioned the motives of some, suggesting they had never approached the Three Waters Reforms in good faith or with an open mind.

“Once again, the Minister refused to rule out forcing the Three Waters Reforms on councils through legislation.

“When that happens, Local Government New Zealand won’t be able to fight back. The agreement LGNZ signed with the Crown prevents them from actively opposing the Three Waters Reforms being forced through by law.

“Having kneecapped her sector body and painted them into a corner, the Minister might think she can ram through the reforms and get away with it scot-free.

“National has been on the record for months warning that a forced, legislated approach is inevitable.

“As we’ve always suspected, it’s clear the Minister had no real interest in working with councils – the Three Waters plans would always be her way or the highway. No consideration has been given to alternative reform models, and the Minister is ignoring councils’ pleas for the process to be paused.

“The deeply flawed Three Waters Reforms will continue to represent Labour’s love for Wellington centralisation at its worst.

“National will keep vigorously fighting the Three Waters plans with everything we’ve got. We encourage every New Zealander to sign our petition to stop the Three Waters asset grab.”

