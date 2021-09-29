Transparency Needed Over Wastewater Testing
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 9:41 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“ACT has been consistently calling for more frequent
and widespread wastewater testing with daily and transparent
reporting, the positive testing in Tauranga shows why this
is needed,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“At the
beginning of the outbreak there were just 26 wastewater
sites with testing carried out sporadically. The Government
showed it was not prepared for Delta and after the outbreak
it had to scale up testing in a big way.
“Now we
need to know the results. What are the wastewater test
results for each site, each day?
“Taxpayers are
funding the data and advice received by the Ministry of
Health, but it guards it jealously.
“It’s time for
the Government to practice what it preaches about openness
and transparency, treat us like adults and show us what it
is using to make decisions.
“Our
COVID 3.0 – Life after lockdowns plan calls for "more
frequent and widespread wastewater testing with daily and
transparent reporting to alert people that testing may be
required"
“It’s time the Government started being
proactive and let us in to its confidences about data and
decision
making.”
