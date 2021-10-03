Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Final Vaccination Push Needs Partnership Approach

Sunday, 3 October 2021, 5:57 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“With first vaccinations drying up far from reaching any target, the Government should learn from the Partnership School (Charter School) model that reached children disengaged from Government education,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Partnership School model gave communities a simple proposition: Use your local knowledge to engage kids in your community with education. ‘Do it your way and we will reward you for results.’ That is the approach that is now needed for people reluctant to get results.

“This morning on Q+A, experts engaged with youth and with pacific communities shared their ideas for creating youth incentive schemes and offering vaccinations door to door. Youth worker Daniel Haurua suggested youth should be rewarded for recruiting their friends to be vaccinated. Dr Api Talemaitoga advocated offering vaccinations door-to-door. The Wellington bureaucracy is incapable of offering these kinds of creative solutions.

“ACT has been calling for more partnership in the Government’s response since our COVID 2.0 paper in March, but the Government has not listened. Most recently we have called for the Governments to host ‘sprints’ with different groups to co-create better solutions.

“A partnership model for vaccination would mean seeking applications from community groups to get people not currently booked to book and vaccinate in innovative ways. They would use their flexibility and funding to get results and be rewarded for doing so.

“A proactive Government would roll out a Partnership Model for vaccination this week, seeking applications as the previous Government did for Partnership Schools. Applicants would show how their model would work, with successful ones contracted to begin work immediately.

“Daniel Haurua’s scheme might be an example. A group led by him could propose a peer-recruitment scheme, with users recruiting their peers and being paid when they are vaccinated. They could use their ability to relate to and communicate with youth and answer their objections with insights the Ministry of Health simply does not have.

“If it cost $100 each to get the last million vaccinated, that would be $100 million, less than one extra day of lockdown. To borrow a phrase, ‘let’s do this.’”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 1/10: 1,268 Overall Cases


19 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today. There are no known new cases in Waikato or Wellington. 1007 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 