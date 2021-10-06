Alfresco Dining For Auckland
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 10:44 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“If we’re allowed to have picnics in parks with food
bought from the supermarket duopolies, then we should also
allow restaurants to have alfresco dining,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“Jacinda Ardern and her
Government’s great plan for Auckland was to stay locked
down but with picnics.
“Before lockdown the
Government was attacking the supermarket duopoly, under
lockdown it's doing everything in its power to protect
it.
“This Government just doesn’t understand the
pain it is causing businesses. If it’s safer to be
outside, then let restaurants who have outside dining open
to customers.
“ACT is also calling for the
Resurgence Payments to be weekly under Level 4, Level 3 and
for hospitality under Level 2.
“This Government
preaches about being kind, but it is treating businesses
with contempt.
“It’s time to do the right thing,
make some practical changes and let Aucklanders enjoy an
alfresco meal cooked by their favourite local restaurant of
café.”
