National Pledges Three Waters Repeal & Return
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The next National Government will repeal Labour’s Three
Waters entity model and return any seized water assets back
to councils, Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins
says.
“Labour’s proposal to centralise council
water assets into four mega-entities, taking them away from
local ratepayer control, is hugely unpopular with a majority
of councils across New Zealand.
“It’s clear the
Government plans to imminently legislate their Three Waters
Reforms and make them compulsory for all councils, forcibly
seizing ratepayer-owned water assets and bundling them into
these new entities.
“If Labour do try to ram their
changes through Parliament, National will unwind the four
entity model when we form the next government in
2023.
“Knowing Labour’s woeful track record of
non-delivery, it’s doubtful anything will have even been
accomplished by then in any case.
“The next National
Government will also return any seized water assets back to
councils.
“Labour needs to urgently halt their Three
Waters plans, and abandon their appetite for
amalgamation.
“National will continue to strongly
oppose the Three Waters asset grab, and we will keep
standing up for community
decision-making.”
