Have Your Say On The Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill

The Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee is calling for submissions on the Digital Identity Services Trust Framework Bill.

The bill seeks to create a secure and trusted environment for verifying a person’s identity online, by establishing common rules and a regulatory authority. The policy objectives of the bill are to:

help drive consistency, trust, and efficiency in the provision of digital identity services

support the development of interoperable digital identity services

provide people with more control over their personal information and how it is used, and

enable the user-authorised sharing of personal and organisational information digitally to access public and private sector services.

The bill would affect digital identity service providers, and organisations which use digital identity services (such as government agencies, banks and utility providers), as well as individuals whose personal information is shared through digital identity services. The committee is looking forward to hearing from the public about these proposed changes to the digital landscape.

Tell the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 2 December 2021.

For more details about the bill:

