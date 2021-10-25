Government Incapable Of Sending MIQ Invoices
Monday, 25 October 2021, 7:52 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“After the Government bragged about bringing in debt
collectors for overdue MIQ debt, ACT can today reveal that
some people have never been sent invoices,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“ACT has been contacted by
someone who stayed in MIQ who wants to pay his bill. He
stayed in MIQ in April and has contacted MIQ multiple times
asking for the invoice because he wants to pay his debt. He
hasn’t received a response.
“If someone wants to
pay for MIQ, the Government should be making it as easy as
possible for them.
“COVID Response Minister Chris
Hipkins needs to explain why it’s taken six months to send
an invoice. He needs to answer how many people are yet to
receive invoices and he should assure the people who have
not received invoices that they won’t have debt collectors
knocking on their doors.
“MIQ should be paid for on
the spot. ACT called for private businesses to be involved
MIQ because they would have the motivation to manage it
safely, to seek payment and it would open more spaces to
Kiwis desperate to get home. Private businesses would know
how to do basic things like send an invoice and they would
have the motivation to do it.
“It’s time for the
Government to sort out MIQ. It’s not going to get back the
money it’s owed if it doesn’t even ask for
it.”
