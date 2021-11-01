Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro’s Statement On The Death Of Dame Cath Tizard, ONZ, GCMG, GCVO, DBE, QSO
Monday, 1 November 2021, 6:47 am
Press Release: Government House
31 October 2021
The Governor-General, The Rt Hon
Dame Cindy Kiro and Dr Richard Davies were saddened by the
news that Dame Cath Tizard has died.
“Dame Cath will
always have a special place in our history as the first
woman to be appointed as Governor-General. New Zealanders
remember her fondly as someone who brought extraordinary
energy and enthusiasm to the role. They appreciated her good
humour and a forthright, unpretentious approach which
enabled her to connect with people from all walks of life.
We can thank her for blazing the trail for the women who
followed her example and took their place in public life.
“
Dame Cindy has extended sincere condolences
directly to Dame Cath’s whānau and has expressed her wish
to join them in honouring Dame Cath’s memory when
circumstances
allow.
