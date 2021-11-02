Māori Privacy Rights Breached By Judgement
Tuesday, 2 November 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The effect of a High Court judgement that Whānau Ora
Commissioning Agency should have access to Māori data to
try to lift vaccination rates is that Māori have a
different and lesser right to privacy due to the Treaty of
Waitangi,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.
“The
judgement relies on the Ministry of Health’s own
commitment to upholding the Treaty in its COVID response,
but the result is that if you are Māori – your privacy is
eroded.
“The question is how a person is included in
this judgement? If you ticked Māori when you registered
with your doctor, will you now have your details given to
John Tamihere?
“It may come as a surprise to the
Courts, Mr Tamihere, and the Ministry of Health, but not all
Māori want to be a ‘treaty partner.’ What if you are
proud to be Māori but also want the same privacy rights as
every other New Zealander? Under this judgement, that’s
not an option.
“The Ministry of Health should
respond by rescinding its statements about the Treaty of
Waitangi, saying they are committed to treating all New
Zealanders equally before the law.
“If the
Government wants to get hard to reach people vaccinated,
instead of racially profiling them, it should adopt ACT’s
Vax Break policy, $250 tax credit for getting vaccinated,
payable now or with your tax return next
year.”
