Compassion And Dignity At End Of Life
Sunday, 7 November 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The ACT Party welcomes the End of Life Choice Act
coming into effect today, legislation that will allow real
choice, control and compassion to those who are suffering at
the end of their life,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health
spokesperson Brooke van Velden.
“From today we will
have a kinder, more humane and compassionate
society.
“Since Michael Laws first introduced an
Assisted Dying Bill in 1995, there has been a long road to
making compassion and choice real. Today, 26-years of hard
work from politicians of all stripes becomes a
reality.
“I'm proud of the work ACT and David
Seymour did to champion the End of Life Choice Act through
Parliament and through a nationwide
referendum.
“Throughout this journey we have met
many people who lost loved ones to terrible suffering. We
also met many people who have a terminal illness who can now
access End of Life Choice. ACT would like to acknowledge all
of the brave people who fought for this change.
“A
society should be judged by how it treats its most
vulnerable. Our country will now give those who face
terrible suffering at the end of their life compassion and
choice. It’s a good day to be a
Kiwi.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde
Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions
Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>