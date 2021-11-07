Compassion And Dignity At End Of Life

“The ACT Party welcomes the End of Life Choice Act coming into effect today, legislation that will allow real choice, control and compassion to those who are suffering at the end of their life,” says ACT Deputy Leader and Health spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“From today we will have a kinder, more humane and compassionate society.

“Since Michael Laws first introduced an Assisted Dying Bill in 1995, there has been a long road to making compassion and choice real. Today, 26-years of hard work from politicians of all stripes becomes a reality.

“I'm proud of the work ACT and David Seymour did to champion the End of Life Choice Act through Parliament and through a nationwide referendum.

“Throughout this journey we have met many people who lost loved ones to terrible suffering. We also met many people who have a terminal illness who can now access End of Life Choice. ACT would like to acknowledge all of the brave people who fought for this change.

“A society should be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable. Our country will now give those who face terrible suffering at the end of their life compassion and choice. It’s a good day to be a Kiwi.”

