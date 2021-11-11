Labour Commits To Soft-on-crime Approach
Thursday, 11 November 2021, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The repealing of the Three Strikes law shows how soft on
crime Labour really is, says National’s Justice
spokesperson Simon Bridges.
“With increasing violent
offending and the highest levels of firearms violence in
more than a decade, Labour is doubling down on its
soft-on-crime approach with the repeal of the Three Strikes
law. This will put public safety at risk.
“National
introduced the Three Strikes law back in 2010 to make sure
that the worst repeat offenders would not be eligible for
parole.
“We did this because National, unlike the
Government, holds serious repeat offenders to account.
Criminals convicted under the law have committed an average
of 74 offences.
“Labour is making a mockery of the
justice system. With prison violence increasing to its
highest levels in years, the reduction in the prison
population policy and exploding gang membership, Labour is
not committed to keeping New Zealanders
safe.
“Victims have been losing faith in the justice
system because offenders are not held to account because the
Government simply catches and releases
offenders.
“National will fight the repeal all the
way. When we return to Government, we will reinstate the
Three Strikes law.
“Catch-and-release is not a
viable policy for keeping New Zealanders safe. National
believes that if you do the crime, you should do the
time”.
