Government Backs Emerging Researchers To Tackle Health Challenges

Funding to bolster the research workforce, and support research into Aotearoa New Zealand’s health challenges has been announced today by Associate Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

“As we build a stronger health system, this funding will support some of our most promising emerging researchers to enhance health services, policies, and everyday treatment and care of New Zealanders,” Ayesha Verrall said.

Around $11.3 million has been awarded to 58 researchers across Aotearoa in the Health Research Council’s annual Career Development Awards.

“This significant investment aims to improve the health of New Zealanders, by building research capability that responds to our population’s needs.

“It will allow research into issues such as heart disease, childhood diabetes, workforce wellbeing, and traumatic brain injuries. It also supports frontline health clinicians to gain research qualifications and deliver the best evidence-informed healthcare,” Ayesha Verrall said.

The successful applications include projects led by Māori and Pacific researchers, driven by Kaupapa Māori and Pacific research methodologies.

“Nearly $3.2 million has been awarded to 24 Māori and 12 Pacific researchers, including early to mid-career researchers and health professionals. We are supporting the next generation of Māori and Pacific health science leaders. This is an important investment in people, and their work will help improve health outcomes and equity.

“The research funded in the latest round showcases some of the country’s most innovative research, which will have a tangible impact on people’s lives. It demonstrates the research sector’s ability to respond to community needs and emerging health threats,” Ayesha Verrall said.

More information and the full list of successful projects can be found on the Health Research Council’s website.

