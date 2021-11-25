Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government Adopts ACT Policy – Months Too Late

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 11:20 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Government’s announcement today of making rapid antigen testing more widely available is welcome but has come months too late,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“In March in ACT’s COVID 2.0 policy paper and later in our COVID 3.0 policy paper, ACT said the Government should ‘Roll out saliva tests and other rapid tests as screening tests more widely as they become available.’

“That was nine months ago. Instead of preparing for this, the Government inexplicably banned rapid antigen tests from being imported.

“In June I said in Parliament: “The one that ACT has an objection to is the actual ban on point-of-care tests. It's another theme of this Government's response that it has been, again, very fixated on who delivers the service: Ministry of Health good; everybody else bad, out in the cold. That has held us back as a country. It's made our response to COVID-19 less nimble and less efficient.”

“ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van Velden revealed yesterday in Parliament that almost half of all COVID positive people isolating at home have not been issued pulse oximeters, technology that can potentially be lifesaving.

“ACT has been saying all along that the Government needs to be better prepared and make use of technology. While we welcome today’s development, it is as usual far too late.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



RNZ: Simon Bridges on being demoted: 'What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins'


After his shock demotion, Simon Bridges says National Party leader Judith Collins will go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party. Collins demoted Bridges to the back benches over a five-year-old complaint about lewd comments at a party function. "What we saw yesterday was truly desperate stuff from Judith Collins," Bridges said in a short stand-up this morning. "I think it shows that she'll go to any length to hold on to her leadership of the National Party... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Demotion Of Simon Bridges


So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>




 
 

Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 