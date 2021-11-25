Government Adopts ACT Policy – Months Too Late
Thursday, 25 November 2021, 11:20 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The Government’s announcement today of making rapid
antigen testing more widely available is welcome but has
come months too late,” says ACT Leader David
Seymour.
“In March in ACT’s COVID 2.0 policy paper
and later in our COVID
3.0 policy paper, ACT said the Government should ‘Roll
out saliva tests and other rapid tests as screening tests
more widely as they become available.’
“That was
nine months ago. Instead of preparing for this, the
Government inexplicably banned rapid antigen tests from
being imported.
“In June I said in Parliament:
“The one that ACT has an objection to is the actual ban on
point-of-care tests. It's another theme of this Government's
response that it has been, again, very fixated on who
delivers the service: Ministry of Health good; everybody
else bad, out in the cold. That has held us back as a
country. It's made our response to COVID-19 less nimble and
less efficient.”
“ACT Deputy Leader Brooke van
Velden revealed yesterday in Parliament that almost half of
all COVID positive people isolating at home have not been
issued pulse oximeters, technology that can potentially be
lifesaving.
“ACT has been saying all along that the
Government needs to be better prepared and make use of
technology. While we welcome today’s development, it is as
usual far too
late.”
So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>