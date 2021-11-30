Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Delivered: 1,000 Extra Transitional Homes

Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 9:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Dr Megan Woods

Minister of Housing

· A further 1,000 transitional homes delivered

· New housing development starts in Flaxmere, Hastings

The Government has delivered the next 1,000 transitional housing places it promised, as part of its work to reduce homelessness.

Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods is marking the milestone in Hastings at a new development that includes 13 transitional housing homes and 31 public homes.

“These additional transitional homes were delivered at pace and built on the momentum achieved from the first 1,000 delivered in February 2021 under the Aotearoa New Zealand Homelessness Action Plan,” Megan Woods said.

“This brings to nearly 3,000 (2,938) the number of transitional houses delivered since we came into Government.

“Transitional homes provide warm, dry, short-term housing for individuals and whānau in urgent need, with wrap around health and welfare support services to help them move into long-term housing options.

“These places were delivered across the country with particular focus on regions with increased needs for housing support as part of the wider focus on preventing and reducing homelessness,” Megan Woods said.

The Associate Housing Minister (Homelessness) Marama Davidson says transitional housing and its services provides people a pathway towards stable housing and reassurance that there will always be support.

“The intensive support provided means people get the help they need to maintain secure accommodation for themselves and their whānau,” Marama Davidson said.

Of the additional 1,000 transitional homes, 70% are newly constructed homes. New builds are important for growing the overall stock of housing available, as well as supporting the economy with jobs and apprenticeships.

This Government is committed to delivering more transitional housing under the Public Housing Plan 2021 – 2024 to support families and whānau. Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga - The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Kāinga Ora is making good progress with more transitional housing planned for delivery over the next year.

“We are working with councils, iwi and others based in the community to develop and implement joined up local solutions,” Megan Woods said.

While in Hastings, Minister Woods is also turning the first sod on one of three new developments in Flaxmere on Hastings District Council land that will yield around 150 affordable homes in total.

These developments demonstrate what can be achieved when central and local government work together and with iwi, through the Hastings place based approach.

Hastings District Council have demonstrated strong local leadership by offering up three previously empty sections of council-owned land in Flaxmere for affordable housing.

The developments received $11.5 million through 2020 ‘Shovel Ready’ funding to support infrastructure costs.

Media contact: Liz Banas 021 805 845 liz.banas@parliament.govt.nz

Note for Editors:

· Hastings is a priority area for the Government because of its urgent housing needs and a place based programme with the Council is underway.

· Kāinga Ora works collaboratively with a range of build partners across Hastings to help deliver more much needed homes. They have delivered 80 homes in Hastings, with another 120 under construction due to be completed in stages by mid-2022.

· Community Housing Providers have delivered 18 public homes plus 15 transitional homes, with a further 60 homes in the pipeline.

· 35 papakāinga affordable rentals and infrastructure to support homeownership for 23 whānau are in all stages of the development pipeline.

· 123 homes are planned for the Waingākau development led by Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.

· The housing priorities on the sites are for affordable, well-designed homes in proximity to jobs, amenities and transport networks for more sustainable community living in Flaxmere. Smaller site sizes and greater density at these sites will help to reduce carbon-emissions in the longer term.

Flaxmere

· In Flaxmere, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga (a registered Community Housing Provider) has 18 public houses under construction on Tarbet St, another Council-developed site where the Council has also sold affordable sections to 17 first home buyers.

· Flaxmere received $2.5 million in 2020 through the Provincial Growth Fund to support housing infrastructure at the Waingākau development, which aims to deliver 120 homes over the longer term.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced


The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On Omicron, And The Bridges/Luxon Dilemma


At this early stage, the Omicron variant seems to be more infectious, and more able to bypass the protection offered by vaccines and by the antibodies generated by previous infection. The fact that it is being spread around the globe by travellers who were all presumably fully immunised and had pre-flight negative Covid tests is a bit alarming. Even so, it is still unclear at this point whether Omicron is likely to result in higher rates of hospitalisation and death than the Delta variant. Omicron will make you sick. But how sick..? More>>




 
 


Government: New Law Will Clear The Air For Tamariki In Vehicles
From today, it’s illegal to smoke or vape in most vehicles carrying children aged under 18 years old - whether the vehicle is moving or not. “Second-hand smoke poses an unacceptable risk to our tamariki and rangatahi,” Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>



Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


RNZ: Judith Collins removed as National Party leader
Dr Shane Reti is interim leader of the National Party after Judith Collins lost a no-confidence vote. Simon Bridges was demoted and stripped of all portfolios over allegations of an inappropriate comment made five years ago at a party function. Judith Collins was voted out as National's leader today after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>



AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 