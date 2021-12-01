Traffic Lights Not Ready For Those Vaccinated Overseas
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 7:21 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“As New Zealand moves into the traffic light system
this Friday, many fully vaccinated New Zealanders who got
their jabs overseas will be left without a pass,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“ACT has been contacted by
many people desperate to get a haircut who haven’t been
able to get their vaccine pass authorised by the Ministry of
Health.
“It’s one thing to miss out on a haircut,
now they will be excluded from going anywhere on Friday
despite doing the right thing and being fully
vaccinated.
“The Ministry of Health is taking weeks
to verify those who didn’t have their jab in New Zealand
and give them approval to have a pass.
“The
Government has had months to get these systems in place. It
needs to answer why it’s taking so long to verify
vaccinated people.
“People should not be excluded
from society when they’ve done the right thing and had the
jab.
“COVID Response Minister Chris Hipkins should
outline what steps he’s taking to speed this process
up.”
