The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill Passes Third Reading

Hōnore Andrew Little

Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill has passed its third reading at parliament - a significant milestone in the historical Treaty of Waitangi settlement process for Ahuriri Hapū.

“This milestone marks a new beginning for the relationship between Ahuriri Hapū and The Crown based on co-operation, mutual trust, and respect,” Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

“Ahuriri Hapū has overcome considerable obstacles to reach this point, they have suffered the history of land loss, war and adverse Crown policies that left them virtually landless by the beginning of the 20th Century.

“Today they begin the strengthening and further development of the seven Hapū of Ahuriri, in partnership with the Crown that acknowledges the wrongs of the past but allows for new growth and prosperity.”

The Ahuriri Hapū settlement includes $19.5 million in financial redress and the right to buy shares in the Kaweka and Gwavas Crown Forest Licensed lands. Heipipi Pa and Conservation House in Napier will be vested in Ahuriri Hapū as cultural redress.

In recognition of Ahuriri Hapū ongoing connection to the Ahuriri Estuary the settlement will also establish a permanent statutory committee called Te Komiti Muriwai o Te Whanga. The purpose of the Komiti is to promote the protection and enhancement of the environmental, economic, social, spiritual, historical and cultural values of Te Muriwai o Te Whanga (Ahuriri Estuary) for present and future generations of the entire Napier community.

“The Ahuriri Hapū settlement has been one of significant delays but now this day has arrived and the elections of all Trustees are complete, we can look to take the next steps in realising the settlement promises made to Ahuriri hapū,” Andrew Little said.

Ahuriri Hapū are based in and around Napier, in the Hawke’s Bay region. The seven Ahuriri Hapū are: Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Māhu, Ngāti Matepū, Ngāti Pārau (which includes Ngāi Tahu Ahi), Ngāi Tāwhao, Ngāti Tū and Ngāi Te Ruruku.

The Deed of Settlement was signed between the Crown and Ahuriri Hapū on November 2 2016.

The Deed of Settlement, and a summary of the Deed’s contents are available at: https://www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/ahuriri-hapu

The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Act can be found at: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2019/0216/latest/LMS300286.html

Pānuitanga Tuatoru o te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri

Kua pahure te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri i tōna pānuitanga tuatoru i te pāremata - he pae nunui i te hātepe whakataunga Tiriti o Waitangi hītori mō ngā Hapū o Ahuriri.

“Ko te pae whakahirahira nei te tohu o te tīmatanga hou mō te whakahoanga i waenga i ngā Hapū o Ahuriri me te Karauna i runga i te mahi tahi, te whakapono a tētahi ki tētahi, me te whakaute,” hei tā te Minita mō ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi, hei tā Andrew Little.

“Kua oti i ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ētahi taupā nui te turaki kia eke ai ki tēnei taumata, inā te hītori i pēhia ai rātou ki te ngaromanga whenua, te pakanga, me ngā kaupapa here kikino a te Karauna i tata ai te ngaro o ō rātou whenua katoa i te tīmatanga o te Rautau 20.

“I te rā nei ka tīmata te whakapakaritanga, te whanaketanga tonutanga hoki o ngā Hapū e whitu o Ahuriri, i te taha o te Karauna, e arohia ai ngā hē ō mua, engari ka whakaritea te wāhi kia pai ai te tipuranga hou, te tōnuitanga hoki.”

Kei roto i te whakataunga a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ko te puretumu ā-pūtea, $19.5 miriona te nui, me te tikanga ki te hoko i ētahi hea o ngā whenua Ngahere Karauna Raihana nei, a Kaweka me Gwavas. Ka whakatakaina a Heipipi Pā me te Conservation House i Ahuriri i raro i te mana o ngā Hapū o Ahuriri hei puretumu ā-ahurea.

E arohia ai te whakapapa o ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ki Te Whanganui-a-Orotū e mau tonu nei, ka whakatūria e te whakataunga tētahi komiti ā-ture tūmau e kīia nei ko Te Komiti Muriwai o Te Whanga. Ko te pūtake o te Komiti ko te whakatairanga i te tiakitanga, i te whakaihiihinga o ngā uara e pā ana ki te taiao, te ōhanga, te hapori, te wairua, te hītori me ngā tikanga o Te Muriwai o Te Whanga mō ngā whakatipuranga o te rā nei, o āpōpō hoki, o te hapori katoa o Ahuriri.

“Ko te whakataunga a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri he whakataunga i tōia roatia, engari kua tae tonu mai tēnei rā, kua oti ngā kōwhiringa pōti mō ngā Kaitiaki, ā, ka tahuri te aroaro ki ngā mahi mō muri nei hei whakatutuki i ngā kī taurangi whakataunga ki ngā Hapū o Ahuriri,” hei tā Andrew Little.

Kei Ahuriri me ngā whenua i ōna tahataha ngā Hapū o Ahuriri e tau ana, kei Te Matau a Māui. Ko ngā Hapū e whitu o Ahuriri ko ēnei: Ko Ngāti Hinepare, ko Ngāti Māhu, ko Ngāti Matepū, ko Ngāti Pārau (tae atu ki a Ngāi Tahu Ahi), ko Ngāi Tāwhao, ko Ngāti Tū, ko Ngāi Te Ruruku.

I waitohutia te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga i waenganui i ngā hapū o Ahuriri me te Karauna i te 2 o ngā rā o Whiringa-a-rangi i te tau 2016.

Kei https://www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/ahuriri-hapu te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga, me tētahi whakarāpopototanga o ngā kai ō roto o te Whakaaetanga.

Ka kitea te Ture Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ki: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2019/0216/latest/LMS300286.html

