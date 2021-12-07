Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill Passes Third Reading

Tuesday, 7 December 2021, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hōnore Andrew Little
Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations

The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Bill has passed its third reading at parliament - a significant milestone in the historical Treaty of Waitangi settlement process for Ahuriri Hapū.

“This milestone marks a new beginning for the relationship between Ahuriri Hapū and The Crown based on co-operation, mutual trust, and respect,” Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little said.

“Ahuriri Hapū has overcome considerable obstacles to reach this point, they have suffered the history of land loss, war and adverse Crown policies that left them virtually landless by the beginning of the 20th Century.

“Today they begin the strengthening and further development of the seven Hapū of Ahuriri, in partnership with the Crown that acknowledges the wrongs of the past but allows for new growth and prosperity.”

The Ahuriri Hapū settlement includes $19.5 million in financial redress and the right to buy shares in the Kaweka and Gwavas Crown Forest Licensed lands. Heipipi Pa and Conservation House in Napier will be vested in Ahuriri Hapū as cultural redress.

In recognition of Ahuriri Hapū ongoing connection to the Ahuriri Estuary the settlement will also establish a permanent statutory committee called Te Komiti Muriwai o Te Whanga. The purpose of the Komiti is to promote the protection and enhancement of the environmental, economic, social, spiritual, historical and cultural values of Te Muriwai o Te Whanga (Ahuriri Estuary) for present and future generations of the entire Napier community.

“The Ahuriri Hapū settlement has been one of significant delays but now this day has arrived and the elections of all Trustees are complete, we can look to take the next steps in realising the settlement promises made to Ahuriri hapū,” Andrew Little said.

Ahuriri Hapū are based in and around Napier, in the Hawke’s Bay region. The seven Ahuriri Hapū are: Ngāti Hinepare, Ngāti Māhu, Ngāti Matepū, Ngāti Pārau (which includes Ngāi Tahu Ahi), Ngāi Tāwhao, Ngāti Tū and Ngāi Te Ruruku.

The Deed of Settlement was signed between the Crown and Ahuriri Hapū on November 2 2016.

The Deed of Settlement, and a summary of the Deed’s contents are available at: https://www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/ahuriri-hapu

The Ahuriri Hapū Claims Settlement Act can be found at: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2019/0216/latest/LMS300286.html

____

Pānuitanga Tuatoru o te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri

Kua pahure te Pire Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri i tōna pānuitanga tuatoru i te pāremata - he pae nunui i te hātepe whakataunga Tiriti o Waitangi hītori mō ngā Hapū o Ahuriri.

“Ko te pae whakahirahira nei te tohu o te tīmatanga hou mō te whakahoanga i waenga i ngā Hapū o Ahuriri me te Karauna i runga i te mahi tahi, te whakapono a tētahi ki tētahi, me te whakaute,” hei tā te Minita mō ngā take Tiriti o Waitangi, hei tā Andrew Little.

“Kua oti i ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ētahi taupā nui te turaki kia eke ai ki tēnei taumata, inā te hītori i pēhia ai rātou ki te ngaromanga whenua, te pakanga, me ngā kaupapa here kikino a te Karauna i tata ai te ngaro o ō rātou whenua katoa i te tīmatanga o te Rautau 20.

“I te rā nei ka tīmata te whakapakaritanga, te whanaketanga tonutanga hoki o ngā Hapū e whitu o Ahuriri, i te taha o te Karauna, e arohia ai ngā hē ō mua, engari ka whakaritea te wāhi kia pai ai te tipuranga hou, te tōnuitanga hoki.”

Kei roto i te whakataunga a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ko te puretumu ā-pūtea, $19.5 miriona te nui, me te tikanga ki te hoko i ētahi hea o ngā whenua Ngahere Karauna Raihana nei, a Kaweka me Gwavas. Ka whakatakaina a Heipipi Pā me te Conservation House i Ahuriri i raro i te mana o ngā Hapū o Ahuriri hei puretumu ā-ahurea.

E arohia ai te whakapapa o ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ki Te Whanganui-a-Orotū e mau tonu nei, ka whakatūria e te whakataunga tētahi komiti ā-ture tūmau e kīia nei ko Te Komiti Muriwai o Te Whanga. Ko te pūtake o te Komiti ko te whakatairanga i te tiakitanga, i te whakaihiihinga o ngā uara e pā ana ki te taiao, te ōhanga, te hapori, te wairua, te hītori me ngā tikanga o Te Muriwai o Te Whanga mō ngā whakatipuranga o te rā nei, o āpōpō hoki, o te hapori katoa o Ahuriri.

“Ko te whakataunga a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri he whakataunga i tōia roatia, engari kua tae tonu mai tēnei rā, kua oti ngā kōwhiringa pōti mō ngā Kaitiaki, ā, ka tahuri te aroaro ki ngā mahi mō muri nei hei whakatutuki i ngā kī taurangi whakataunga ki ngā Hapū o Ahuriri,” hei tā Andrew Little.

Kei Ahuriri me ngā whenua i ōna tahataha ngā Hapū o Ahuriri e tau ana, kei Te Matau a Māui. Ko ngā Hapū e whitu o Ahuriri ko ēnei: Ko Ngāti Hinepare, ko Ngāti Māhu, ko Ngāti Matepū, ko Ngāti Pārau (tae atu ki a Ngāi Tahu Ahi), ko Ngāi Tāwhao, ko Ngāti Tū, ko Ngāi Te Ruruku.

I waitohutia te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga i waenganui i ngā hapū o Ahuriri me te Karauna i te 2 o ngā rā o Whiringa-a-rangi i te tau 2016.

Kei https://www.govt.nz/browse/history-culture-and-heritage/treaty-settlements/find-a-treaty-settlement/ahuriri-hapu te Whakaaetanga Whakataunga, me tētahi whakarāpopototanga o ngā kai ō roto o te Whakaaetanga.

Ka kitea te Ture Whakataunga Kerēme a ngā Hapū o Ahuriri ki: https://www.legislation.govt.nz/bill/government/2019/0216/latest/LMS300286.html

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 