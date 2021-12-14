Labour Focuses On Freedom Campaign While Tourism Businesses Close

The
Government’s priority should be saving tourism businesses
struggling to pay their bills and survive the coming months,
rather than passing regulation on campervans that actually
aren’t here right now, National’s Tourism spokesperson
Todd McClay says.
“After almost two years of
Labour’s Covid-19 restrictions, there still aren’t any
international tourists in New Zealand,” Mr McClay
says.
“Last week Stuart Nash told a Tourism Industry
Association Zoom that he didn’t expect international
visitors to return to New Zealand until the summer of 2023
because of the Government’s self-isolation
rules.
“Stuart Nash needs to get his priorities
straight. There aren’t any international freedom campers
in New Zealand right now, but there are countless tourism
businesses around the country struggling to
survive.
“Businesses dependant on tourism, including
those in hospitality, events and accommodation, are at risk
of missing out on international tourists for all of 2022.
Kiwi businesses will have no choice but to close for good if
they are left to face three years without vital visitor
dollars.
“Mr Nash should be spending his time
advocating for the tourism businesses he is supposed to be
supporting – they deserve a voice at the Cabinet
table.
“The Tourism Minister is out of touch with
what matters to Kiwi businesses. If he doesn’t act to keep
businesses afloat, there won’t be a tourism industry left
when international visitors finally
return.”
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December. It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>
Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>
Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>