Have Your Say On Changes To The Oranga Tamariki Bill

This bill amends the Oranga Tamariki Act 1989 by partially repealing the subsequent-child provisions and repealing an information-sharing provision. It would also make a minor changes which aim to make the Act easier to understand and fix small technical errors.

At present a subsequent child is any child, born or unborn, who has a parent—who has been convicted of the murder, manslaughter, or infanticide of a child or young person; or who has had a previous child or young person removed from their care and there is no realistic possibility that they will be returned to that person’s care. The subsequent children provisions apply when Oranga Tamariki receives a Report of Concern about a subsequent child. These provisions require Oranga Tamariki to either apply to the family court for a care and protection order, or to apply for confirmation that a child is safe to remain with their parents.

This bill would partially repeal the subsequent-child provisions. The bill proposes that the subsequent-child provisions would no longer apply to people who have had children or young people previously removed from their care. The subsequent-child provisions would continue to apply to persons convicted under the Crimes Act 1961 of the murder, manslaughter, or infanticide of a child or young person who was in the person’s care or custody at the time of the child’s or young person’s death.

Clause 7 of the bill would repeal section 66D of the Act. Section 66D provides that a child welfare and protection agency may use information relating to a child or young person to produce, link, or analyse datasets of information and produce combined datasets. Any agency that creates a dataset from more than one source of information is currently required to publicly notify details of that dataset.

Tell the Social Services and Community Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Sunday, 20 February 2022.

