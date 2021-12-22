Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Travel Agents Left Out In The Cold This Christmas

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 9:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

The Government continues to put at risk tens of millions of dollars’ worth of travel refunds whilst denying travel agents the support they need to get through the pandemic, National’s Tourism spokesperson Todd McClay says.

“it’s deeply disappointing that Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark has refused my request to make necessary changes to a scheme that remunerates travel agents as they process up to $1 billion worth of travel funds stranded offshore.

“Travel agents have continued to work hard on behalf of their customers to secure refunds and credits for international travel cancelled due to Covid-19. Travellers have encountered unforeseen restrictions which have cost them dearly and put personal savings at risk,” Mr McClay says.

“Of an estimated $1 billion worth of bookings cancelled due to Covid-19, travel agents have recovered about half. However, $500 million worth of ticketed bookings for international travel are still to be returned. They are not remunerated by the travel companies or consumers for these refunds.

“Travel agents will recall that it was only after our concerted pressure in Parliament before the election that the Government finally created the fund. Now that the election is out of the way the Government is again turning a deaf ear to a sector that was one of the first hit by Covid. These small businesses deserve better.

“Travel agents around the country have done everything asked of them and worked hard to recover bookings, often at significant personal and financial cost. The Labour Government must act quickly to support businesses and consumers if he wants outstanding bookings recovered.

“Mr Clark is playing the Grinch by refusing to restructure the reimbursement scheme. Travel agents deserve a break - it’s time for the Government to listen to the sector and make the necessary changes to their scheme.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 