Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Book My Vaccine Still Not Updated For Four-month Bookings, My Vaccine Pass Still Not Linked To Actual Vaccination Date

Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 6:13 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“A week after the Government changed its policy to make COVID-19 booster vaccines available four months from last dose, the Book My Vaccine website is still set up for six-months,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government delayed home isolation and continued MIQ, creating heartache for thousands of separated Kiwis. The idea was to implement four-month boosters with no time to waste, but even something as simple changing a date has been botched.

“First, the Government said that it would be two weeks from the December 21 announcement until four-month boosters were available. Then, when GPs and pharmacies were inundated with requests the next day, it backtracked saying they would be available right away.

“Now, the Book My Vaccine website only allows bookings from six months after the last dose. If you were last vaccinated on, say, August 26, you can’t book a booster until February 26. That’s despite the fact you are eligible for a four-month booster from today.

“What’s more, you cannot get any booking until January 5th. We understand people need a break, but there’s either a crisis or there isn’t. Even if we accept that vaccine bookings are closed for two weeks while Omicron sweeps the world, why can’t people who are eligible now book for when they’re open?

“If our reconnection with the world is delayed because of Omicron and four-month boosters are the strategy, shouldn’t they be available as soon as possible?

“Time and again, people wait and sacrifice for the Government’s response to work. Unfortunately, when it comes to something as simple as programming the earliest available booking date, the Government can’t get it right.

“Meanwhile, Kiwis have found a bug in My Vaccine Pass. If you delete the pass from your phone’s wallet and reinstall it, the end date resets until June 1. The expiry dates on people’s vaccine passes are therefore meaningless. They’re not linked to the date of vaccination and therefore immunity levels, they’re just linked to when you downloaded the pass.

“The Government has claimed this is a feature not a bug. The truth is they have no plan so just set an arbitrary date. No doubt they will have to change this in the future.

“Once again, the Government is failing to do basic things in its vaccine roll out, despite being among the latest in the world to do it. As the costs of COVID start to mount up, we need the Government that asks so much of New Zealanders to start doing basic things right.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 