Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Friday, 14 January 2022, 11:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the
Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s
military affiliations and Royal patronages have been
returned to the Queen.
In New Zealand, the Duke of
York was formerly the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New
Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York's Own). As
a result of patronages returning to the Queen, his
appointment has now ended.
Any further changes to
Royal patronages and appointments would be a matter for the
Prime Minister to raise with the Queen of New Zealand in due
course.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense... More>>