Statement From Tim Van De Molen
Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 12:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
“On Saturday afternoon I had an unfortunate accident
where I fell from a platform, breaking both arms and
sustaining spinal and rib fractures.
“Since arriving
at Waikato Hospital, I have undergone several surgeries to
address my injuries; the medical team expect I will be
released from hospital next week.
“I’d like to
thank St. John’s staff for their prompt response and
professionalism which led to me receiving a very high
standard of care from the outset.
“I also extend my
heartfelt thanks to the staff at Waikato Hospital for the
exceptional dedication they have given to my care –
especially acknowledging the difficulty of the existing
workload being amplified by Covid-19.
“I am grateful
to Christopher Luxon for his support and to Gerry Brownlee
and Barbara Kuriger for acting in my portfolios.
“My
dedicated team remains available in the Waikato electorate
and in Wellington for constituent needs.
“For now, I
will be at home with my family focusing on my
recovery.”
