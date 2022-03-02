Sunscreen Bill Adds Heat To Manufacturers
Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 9:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
The passing of the Sunscreen Product Safety Standard Bill
today will give New Zealander’s greater confidence in the
effectiveness of SPF products they purchase, National MP for
Bay of Plenty Todd Muller says.
“The Bill that
passed this evening means that the sunscreen product safety
standard is now specifically referenced in the Fair Trading
Act. Any breaches can be subjected to significant fines of
up to $600,000.
“New Zealand and Australia have a
shared sunscreen standard, which was only voluntary. This
meant products sold in this country might not be tested
against their SPF rating.
“Consumer NZ has continued
to find sunscreen brands that were not meeting SPF levels
advertised. Last year it found that three sunscreen brands
out of nine tested failed to meet their own sun protection
claims.
“Considering New Zealand has one of the
highest skin cancer and melanoma rates in the world, the
idea that SPF promises on the label aren’t always verified
is unacceptable.
“To see a members’ bill
unanimously supported through all stages suggests it was
well and truly overdue.
“Whilst there is no complete
solution to the impacts of our harsh sun, this is a
necessary and vital step. I am proud to have sponsored this
Bill and I hope it will protect more Kiwis next
summer.”
