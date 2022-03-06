Parliament

Celebrating Our Tamariki On Children’s Day / Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki

Sunday, 6 March 2022, 1:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

With many New Zealanders celebrating Children’s Day/ Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki today, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis is asking everyone to continue on with that crucial support for our young people as the fight with Covid continues.

Held on the first Sunday of March each year, Children’s Day / Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki is a day of national awareness aiming to make tamariki in Aotearoa feel appreciated.

“Our tamariki have been through a lot this past year, today marks a day to continue showing our tamariki how special and loved they are,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Though we should treat every day as Children’s day, let’s make sure they feel how important they are to us today. Our tamariki have the ability to grow up and make a real difference in this world.

“While we may not be able to have large gatherings to celebrate our tamariki, we can still take part. Whether it’s going for a walk or spending the afternoon doing activities, I hope everyone has the ability to make our children feel special on this day” Kelvin Davis said.

Small events to celebrate Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki are taking place across the motu, such as a drive-in movie with cardboard box cars at a Papamoa preschool, and a whānau fun day at Park Estate School. Large Children’s day events will not go ahead due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

“I want to thank our councils, iwi organisations, NGOs, libraries, early childhood centres, schools, churches and other community groups who year after year, create environments for celebrating this day,” Kelvin Davis said.

The Government continues to place tamariki and their wellbeing at the heart of decision making.

This year Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki aligns with the launch of Oranga Tamariki’s Tākai. Tākai will support the village around parents, providing evidence-based parenting information, engaging resources and funding for innovative community initiatives to support our tamariki to thrive.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and we all have a role in this village to ensure our tamariki across the motu can be their best selves. Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki is a reminder for us all to look after Aotearoa taonga,” Kelvin Davis said.

Wellington Protest Activity: 'Crime Scene' At Parliament As Investigation Begins

Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.
Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday's operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.
Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...
Gordon Campbell: On The Impotence Of Onlookers


Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night's sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: "Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now."...
National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National's Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says...

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand's COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor...

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown's accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government's balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said...


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change...

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)...


