Celebrating Our Tamariki On Children’s Day / Te Rā O Ngā Tamariki

With many New Zealanders celebrating Children’s Day/ Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki today, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis is asking everyone to continue on with that crucial support for our young people as the fight with Covid continues.

Held on the first Sunday of March each year, Children’s Day / Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki is a day of national awareness aiming to make tamariki in Aotearoa feel appreciated.

“Our tamariki have been through a lot this past year, today marks a day to continue showing our tamariki how special and loved they are,” Kelvin Davis said.

“Though we should treat every day as Children’s day, let’s make sure they feel how important they are to us today. Our tamariki have the ability to grow up and make a real difference in this world.

“While we may not be able to have large gatherings to celebrate our tamariki, we can still take part. Whether it’s going for a walk or spending the afternoon doing activities, I hope everyone has the ability to make our children feel special on this day” Kelvin Davis said.

Small events to celebrate Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki are taking place across the motu, such as a drive-in movie with cardboard box cars at a Papamoa preschool, and a whānau fun day at Park Estate School. Large Children’s day events will not go ahead due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19.

“I want to thank our councils, iwi organisations, NGOs, libraries, early childhood centres, schools, churches and other community groups who year after year, create environments for celebrating this day,” Kelvin Davis said.

The Government continues to place tamariki and their wellbeing at the heart of decision making.

This year Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki aligns with the launch of Oranga Tamariki’s Tākai. Tākai will support the village around parents, providing evidence-based parenting information, engaging resources and funding for innovative community initiatives to support our tamariki to thrive.

“It takes a village to raise a child, and we all have a role in this village to ensure our tamariki across the motu can be their best selves. Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki is a reminder for us all to look after Aotearoa taonga,” Kelvin Davis said.

© Scoop Media

