Govt Updates Responsible Lending Rules

Clarifying that when borrowers provide detailed breakdown of future living expenses there is no need to inquire into current living expenses from recent bank transactions.

Removal of regular 'savings' and 'investments' as examples of outgoings that lenders need to inquire into

Clarifying that the requirement to obtain information in ‘sufficient detail’ only relates to information provided by borrowers directly rather than relating to information from bank transaction records.

Providing alternative guidance and examples for when it is ‘obvious’ that a loan is affordable

The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today.

The Act, which came into effect on December 1, 2021 requires lenders to follow a robust process and ensure that lending is affordable and suitable.

“The amendments we are making are informed by the feedback I received from banks, other lenders and consumers and sit comfortably within the intent of the Act,” David Clark said.

"These initial changes ensure borrower-ready Kiwis can still access credit while we continue to protect those most at risk from predatory and irresponsible lending.

“There is no question that the banks, budget advisers and Government are all on the same page when it comes to supporting the intention of the law – we want to stop vulnerable people from finding themselves with unaffordable debt.

“Following my meetings with the banks at the end of last month to hear their concerns, I detected little enthusiasm for wholesale changes to the Act, but instead a preference for some practical amendments to be made to ensure the purposes of the legislation are best met.

“Meanwhile, a broader investigation, led by MBIE and the Council of Financial Regulators, into the early implementation of the CCCFA amendments is ongoing.

“Thus far investigations have thrown up no reasons to believe the CCCFA is the main driver in reduced lending. The Reserve Bank’s December figures highlight seasonal variation as a prominent contributor. In fact, December 2021 was still above trends from the same month in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“It is also important to note that banks may be managing their lending more conservatively and this is likely due to global economic conditions. And that a number of factors affecting the market have occurred at the same time as the CCCFA changes, including increases to the OCR, LVR changes and an increase in house prices and local government rates.

“It must be stressed, today’s changes are not the final word and any further changes to credit laws and the Responsible Lending Code will be considered as part of the remainder of the investigation which is due next month,” David Clark said.

