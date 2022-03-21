Parliament

Media Addicted PM Feigns Ignorance Over Sneaky Friday Decision

Monday, 21 March 2022, 4:15 pm
“The most media savvy Prime Minister in New Zealand history must have found it hard to keep straight face when she claimed at her post-cabinet performance today that she’s not involved in media decisions,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The Government staged a quiet, Friday afternoon backdown on vaccine mandates, updating the MBIE website so that unvaccinated citizens and residents can re-enter the country without isolation.

“Today when asked by media why it hadn’t been announced she claimed that not mentioning that decision as part of a media release on border re-opening last week was not something she was involved in.

“This is a Prime Minister who is addicted to the podium of truth. She will take any opportunity to do a press conference if she thinks it will be good for her. She often announces that there will be future announcements just to fuel her addiction, even if Kiwis are desperate to know what’s happening.

“There is no way that she didn’t have a say in this. The reality is, she has scared half the country senseless and she’s finding it hard to backdown – even when it’s the right thing to do.

“New Zealanders deserve to be treated like adults and given all of the information, regardless of what Jacinda thinks it will do to her personal popularity. It’s time for honest conversations, it’s time to move on from fear and control.”

Gordon Campbell: On How, And Whether The Ukraine War Might End


is pretty safe to assume that the Kremlin did not expect Ukraine’s resistance to be as strong and effective as it has been. It is also probably safe to say that the failure of his Ukraine blitzkrieg will not significantly change whatever Vladimir Putin will come to regard as being “Mission Accomplished.” What might Putin’s exit scenario in Ukraine actually look like? Some optimists think he has only limited gains in mind...
More>>



 
 


National: Govt Must Stop Stonewalling Riots Investigation
The Prime Minister’s insistence that the only inquiry needed into the Parliamentary occupation and riots is an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) investigation is untenable and unrealistic, National’s Justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>

Government: First Tranche Of Sanctions Under The Russia Sanctions Act Enacted
The Government has stepped up its sanctions against Russia with the release of the first tranche of targeted sanctions under the Russia Sanctions Act enacted overnight. At midnight last night 13 individuals and 19 entities were added to a targeted sanctions list and the coverage of the travel ban was significantly widened... More>>

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Ardern: Conveys NZ Support In Call To Ukraine PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern this morning spoke to Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, to reiterate New Zealand’s strong support for Ukraine and its people, and our unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s aggression... More>>

National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


