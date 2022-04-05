Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Predictable Delays For Meat Processing

Tuesday, 5 April 2022, 2:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Meat works around the country are struggling to meet demand due to the Government’s failure to keep pace with a vital cog in the supply chain, National’s Agriculture spokesperson Barbara Kuriger says.

“Farmers are being forced to hold onto livestock longer as meat works across the country have wait times stretching up to six weeks. This adds even more pressure to our farmers, with some having to dip into their winter baleage supply early or buy in costly feed supplement alternatives.

“The Agriculture Minister and the Government made assurances that they would take steps to limit any disruption for our essential farming industry, but as predicted, they have failed to do this.

“Labour failed to deliver to bring in the necessary workers due to stringent immigration rules, and they failed to supply the meat works industry with rapid antigen test in a timely manner, causing disruptions to staff.

“Now plants are either closed or running at a reduced capacity and our farmers are the ones paying for it.

“New Zealanders are all feeling the effects of this cost of living crisis with everyday basics like food and petrol costs going through the roof. On top of this, our farmers are facing an overwhelming amount of new farming regulations and an enforced ute tax, while having no viable electric alternative.

“To make matters worse, some farmers have had a long dry summer with little to no grass, while others have endured their farms going underwater due to flooding.

“The primary sector underpins our economy and its trade exports have effectively kept our economy afloat when other industries have been forced to shut down due to the pandemic. It is time for Labour to realise how important agriculture is to New Zealand and start supporting our farmers.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Rise Of Vigilante “Sovereign Justice”


If you or I decided to exempt ourselves from the laws of the land, and -moreover- made public our intention to kidnap and murder the people elected to govern the country, you’d think there would be consequences. The Police, for instance, might be considering whether there is sufficient evidence that a criminal conspiracy exists to commit acts of criminal violence...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>



Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 