Tauranga By-election Date Announced
Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 1:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
The Tauranga by-election will be held on Saturday 18
June, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced
today.
The by-election follows the announcement of the
resignation of National MP Hon Simon Bridges.
“Mr
Bridges has indicated that his resignation will take effect
at 5pm on 6 May,” Jacinda Ardern said.
“The
by-election will be held on Saturday 18 June, with Writ Day
Wednesday 11 May.
“The deadline for candidate
nominations to be received will be midday Tuesday 17 May,
and the last day for the return of the Writ will be Sunday
10
July.”
