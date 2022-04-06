Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Ukraine Need Firepower Not Excuses

Wednesday, 6 April 2022, 3:17 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Cabinet’s decision to refuse Defence Minister Peeni Henare’s request to provide lethal aid to Ukraine is incredibly disappointing”, says ACT’s Defence spokesperson James McDowall.

“Henare and the National Party have come to the same position ACT set out more than two weeks ago. This is a desperate situation and Ukraine needs lethal aid as Ukrainians fight for their lives.

“Jacinda Ardern has tried to defend our decision not to send our Javelin missiles by saying it would take three years to replace them. Other countries are replacing their stock with the much more up to date Saab Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons which have a much shorter order time.

“New Zealand might need anti-tank missiles in the next three years but Ukraine needs them in the next three days.

“Our long-term security interest is to be a fully signed-up member of the Western liberal alliance because the world just got a lot more dangerous. New Zealand can't afford to be the weakest link in the West.

“What’s worrying about our current stance is that we’re out of step with our traditional allies. New Zealand cannot afford to be separate from the rest of the free world.

“A country that depends on collective security and a rules-based order can't be seen as the weakest link in the West.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Our Feeble Contribution To Russian Sanctions


As the evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine mounts up, the West’s rhetoric has tried to keep up with the pace. Is Putin a war criminal? Do the actions of the Russian military– the deliberate shooting of hundreds of civilians, the relentless shelling of residential neighbourhoods, the use of cluster bombs, the systematic use of rape to terrorise the civilian population - qualify as genocide? Having the Biden administration pose such questions would have a lot more credibility if the US actually belonged to the International Court of Justice and recognised its jurisdiction...
More>>



 
 

Covid-19 & Government: New Zealand Remains At Red
The Government has received public health advice that now is not yet the time to ease the existing restrictions and drop from Red to Orange. Even though much of the country has likely experienced the peak of the Omicron outbreak, many regions and rural areas around New Zealand are facing an increase in case numbers. .. More>>


Infrastructure NZ: How New Zealand Built Its Housing Crisis
New research from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga shows how Kiwis laid the foundations of today’s housing crisis over half a century ago. Te Waihanga Economics Director Peter Nunns says that house prices have bolted since 1980... More>>



Poroporoaki: Dr Moana Jackson
“It is with deep sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Dr Moana Jackson and express my sincere condolences to the Jackson whānau,” Nanaia Mahuta said. “Dr Jackson worked tirelessly to advance Māori and Indigenous issues... More>>

Government: New Report Confirms The Case For Emissions Reduction Plan
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is clear: we need a plan now to cut our emissions... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Support Further Collective Action By IEA New Zealand will voluntarily release more of its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>


Health: Two Million Flu Shots For COVID Winter Plan
The Government is ramping up the flu vaccination campaign which starts today, with 40 per cent more flu shots available this year as part of the COVID-19 winter plan. New Zealand usually uses about 1.4 million flu vaccines a year. This year, the Government is making two million available... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 