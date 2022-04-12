Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

50,000 Kiwis Set To Leave Permanently

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 3:01 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Labour’s cost of living crisis is encouraging Kiwis to flee to greener pastures, causing a brain drain that we can’t afford,” ACT’s Leader David Seymour says.

“The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment estimates that 50,000 Kiwis will leave the country permanently within the next 12 months. The figure could end up being as high as 125,000.

“Labour’s chickens have come home to roost. By locking the economy down and borrowing $50 billion they have left us with a mountain of debt and rising prices. Kiwis are finding it difficult to make ends meet and are heading offshore for a better chance of getting ahead in life.

“And who can blame them when the average wage in New Zealand is $27.76 compared with $38.52 in Australia. Meanwhile, inflation is lower in Australia because their government hasn’t indulged in the same out of control spending as Labour has.

“Rents are up, mortgage rates are on the rise, the cost of food is up, petrol is up, but wages aren’t keeping up. What is Labour doing to make this a more attractive country for young New Zealanders?

“On top of this it has failed to solve the housing crisis, gun and gang crime is out of control, Fair Pay Agreements will put everyone in an industry on the same contract, co-governance is dividing New Zealanders against each other and tax and welfare policies are making it less attractive to work and get ahead.

“Labour has managed to sleepwalk us to a point where hard work is not rewarded and getting ahead is a fantasy. What is Labour’s plan to increase wages, expect for increasing welfare and raising the minimum wage?

“If the Government wants to boost wages it must stop being so inwardly focussed and stop adding red tape, we should be focussed on being more productive and creating a healthy economy.

“We need real change. That means reducing tax, bureaucracy and waste, and maximising opportunity.

“ACT would cut the 30 per cent income tax rate to 17.5 per cent. We would lower the barriers to employment and make it easier for small businesses to hire. Our regulatory reforms would ease the burden on farmers. Our plan for infrastructure and housing reform would get New Zealand moving again.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Gendered Perceptions In Politics


In recent weeks, barely a day has gone by without Christopher Luxon demonstrating the chasm of ability that exists between the leaders of our two major political parties. When his latest gaffe (on public transport funding) was politely pointed out to him by a NZ Herald journalist, Luxon replied: “ I haven’t really thought too deeply about it, to be honest.” Maybe that should be National’s next election campaign slogan: “Thinking Is For The Liberal Elite: Vote National!” For a party that claims to disdain mediocrity, National appears to have elevated a prime specimen of it to its top position...
More>>



 
 


Government: Nurses’ Pay Equity Settlement
I have been advised that the New Zealand Nurses Organisation has decided not to put the historic pay-equity settlement to its members for a vote. The Nurses Organisation and the Public Service Association have been working with district health boards on this process since 2018... More>>

Government: New Zealand Moves To Orange In Time For Easter
Kiwis will be able to enjoy the long weekend with greater freedoms across the country from 11:59pm on Wednesday as New Zealand moves to Orange, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Nilitary: New Zealand Sends C130 Hercules And 50-strong Team To Europe To Support Ukraine
The Government will deploy a C-130H Hercules and 50-strong team to Europe to further support Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the deployment today, with $13 million in further support... More>>


Green Party: Urgent Action Need To Bring Natural Environment Back From The Brink
The release today of Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a sobering reminder of what is at stake if the Government does not step up and take urgent action to protect Aotearoa New Zealand’s native plants, wildlife, habitats and ecosystems... More>>


Government: Annual Food Price Rise Confirms Need To Rein In Supermarkets’ Super Profits
Latest annual food price figures released today confirm the need to rein in the super profits of the supermarket duopoly, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister David Clark said... More>>


Government: New Zealand To Release More Oil Stocks New Zealand will release 483,000 barrels from its emergency oil stocks as part of additional action by International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries in response to the ongoing global impact on energy security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, says Energy and Resources Minister Dr Megan Woods... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 