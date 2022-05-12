Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ACT The Only Party For Real Change On RMA Reform

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 12:18 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The Natural and Built Environments Bill is just the RMA in drag and ACT is the only party willing to oppose it,” says ACT’s Infrastructure spokesperson Simon Court.

“Instead of looking at ways to lower regulatory burdens, the Government has chosen to centralise planning through Ministerial dictate and unaccountable national planning bodies.

“While debating the Bill in Parliament today National indicated they’re going to support it. Once again ACT is the only party standing for real change.

“It beggars belief that faced with a once in a generation chance to cut through restrictive planning rules, allow for sensible environmental regulation, and empower development of new infrastructure, the Government has elected for a plan that would add even more bureaucracy to the system.

“The proposed Bill will have bureaucrats and iwi deciding the regional planning rules to say where you are and are not allowed to do stuff. With no input from the developers and businesses who get things built, it’s a recipe for more costs, more red tape, and less affordable homes.

“Everyone agrees the RMA needs to go, but this Draft Bill is not the reform we need and we shouldn’t waste our time on legislation that isn’t solving the problem at hand.

“ACT would repeal the RMA and replace it with separate Environmental Protection and Urban Development Acts. Separating environmental protection and urban planning is critical to recognise that a one size fits all approach is not workable.

“We don't need to be telling people the city should be this shape or that shape. We should be enabling people to develop their property. We should be enabling councils to focus on funding good infrastructure because that's how you let the next generation build homes like the previous one did.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>



Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 