Budget 2022 Supports Resilient And Sustainable Cultural Sector

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

· More than $185 million to help build a resilient cultural sector as it continues to adapt to the challenges coming out of COVID-19.

· Support cultural sector agencies to continue to offer their important services to New Zealanders.

· Strengthen support for Māori arts, culture and heritage.

The Government is investing in a thriving, adaptive and enduring arts, culture and heritage sector through Budget 2022.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put into sharp focus the value of our cultural sector in building national identity, as well as bringing excitement, joy and comfort into our lives every day. On top of that, it’s an industry that’s a massive driver of economic activity. Our arts, culture and heritage is the soul of Aotearoa New Zealand – it shapes and defines who we are as a nation,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“Budget 2022 means ensuring cultural sector agencies are able to secure the talent and resources they need to deliver their core programmes now, as well as look ahead.

“We know that COVID continues to hit many cultural institutions in the pocket. That is why we are investing $51.4 million to ensure our cultural sector agencies are sustainable into the future.

“This investment complements and strengthens our landmark Arts and Culture COVID Recovery Programme, which was topped up earlier this year to help address the challenges brought on by Omicron. We know this Programme has been crucial in building a sustainable and resilient cultural sector that can thrive into the future, and I’m pleased we’re able to build on that good work with this Budget,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

“A key focus of this year’s budget is on initiatives that recognise the leading role that Māori, hapū and iwi play in bringing Māori culture to New Zealanders. $18 million has been set aside to celebrate Te Ao Māori and preserve our taonga.

We’ve prioritised helping institutions that house our nation’s taonga keep their doors open to the public. This includes continuing the Museum Hardship Fund, administered through Te Papa, to sustain our museums, galleries and whare taonga.

“There is additional support for the Waitangi National Trust Board to keep the Waitangi Treaty Grounds open and safeguard the taonga held there and an increased investment into Waitangi.”

“We are also investing in a new Spirit Collection area for Te Papa to preserve some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s unique and precious natural history. The refurbishment of the Spirit Collection area will help protect historic taonga for future generations,” Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan said.

Initial funding of $42.9 million is provided, as well as a further contingency for construction.

“I’m delighted that Budget 2022 includes investment in Matariki celebrations, our first public holiday with a te ao Māori focus. This funding will support Matariki celebrations led by Iwi, hapū, whānau and communities who will develop and host events at local, regional, and national levels.

“We will boost funding for Te Matatini through the Cultural Sector Workforce Capability initiative so they can deliver the beloved Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata kapa haka festival and have space to plan for the future to develop a regional kapa haka model. Ultimately, this will encourage greater involvement in kapa haka, and bring the performance to more audiences,” Kiri Allan said.

