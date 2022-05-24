Parliament

Whānau Resilience Focuses On Wāhine And Rangatahi

Tuesday, 24 May 2022, 12:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The best way to have economic security in New Zealand is by investing in wāhine and our rangatahi says Minister for Māori Development.

Budget 2022, is allocating $28.5 million over the next two years to strengthen whānau resilience through developing leadership within key cohorts of whānau leaders, wāhine and rangatahi Māori.

“Wāhine and rangatahi Māori have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19,” Willie Jackson said.

The pūtea will fund development, leadership, and culturally focused programmes to lift the skills of wāhine and rangatahi, strengthening their resilience factors, enabling a faster recovery and laying the foundations for the future.

“Wāhine Māori bring a unique perspective to decisions that affect people, land, and resources. As whare tangata they link to whakapapa and whenua and are central to whānau, hapū and iwi wellbeing.”

Although 17 percent of all New Zealand women are wāhine Māori, they are over-represented negatively in areas including employment, education and training, and incarceration.

Willie Jackson said that was important to support programmes that build wāhine leadership based on te ao Māori leadership models, leading whānau, hapū and iwi as wāhine Māori.

“Rangatahi are also key in this initiative as they make up half the current Māori population and they are the future leaders, parents, whare tangata, kaumatua, and tohunga.

“Rangatahi have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic both economically and in health and wellbeing.

“But we have seen how building the resilience and confidence of rangatahi benefits their wider whānau. Resilient, thriving rangatahi ensure resilient and thriving whānau for tomorrow.”

“This investment in Māori delivers on a Labour election commitment to better support whānau Māori, and is part of a wider Budget strategy to focus on economic security in good times and bad.

This initiative is designed with an expected reach of up to 11,000 rangatahi and 900 wāhine, who will be supported as whānau leaders. $13.01 million is allocated for 2022/23 and $15.513 million for 2023/24.

