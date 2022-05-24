New Trade Certification System To Be Established

The Government is investing $20.3 million to modernise New Zealand’s trade certification system which will help build on our global reputation for producing trusted food for export.

“This investment from Budget 2022 helps facilitate New Zealand’s trade with other countries which is deeply important to our economy and the well-being of our communities,” Minister for Food Safety Dr Ayesha Verrall said.

“The certification system provides the assurance that New Zealand’s exports meet importing countries’ requirements and supports more than $35 billion worth of food exports each year.

“Requiring certification from importing countries also helps protect our borders from unsafe food and unwanted pests and diseases.

New Zealand’s current system is electronic for some sectors, but other sectors are largely paper-based. The new system will meet the demands of businesses and trading partners for a modern digital system able to support all sectors.

”A digital system will ensure we meet businesses and customers' needs for high levels of traceability through the supply chain.

“Several of our key trading partners, including Australia, China, the European Union, UK and ASEAN markets are already digitising their trade systems to support efficient trading. The new system would help keep pace with developments overseas.

“Our food and fibre sector is leading New Zealand’s economic recovery. This investment in export infrastructure is a key part of the Government and sector’s 10-year roadmap, Fit for a Better World.”

