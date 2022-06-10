Parliament

Trade Minister To Attend WTO Meetings

Friday, 10 June 2022, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Damien O’Connor

Minister for Trade & Export Growth

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor travels to Europe today for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Twelfth Ministerial Conference (MC12).

While at the WTO he will meet with ministerial counterparts from other countries to discuss bilateral and regional trade and economic issues, and progress New Zealand’s ongoing EU-NZ FTA negotiations. He will also attend an informal Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) ministerial meeting in Paris ahead of the MC12.

“New Zealand is open for business, and being able to meet counterparts in person at the WTO is essential for us to further our strong trading relationships and ensure our voice is heard,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Our trade agenda has excellent momentum, and is part of the Government’s wider plan to help provide economic security for New Zealanders as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Prime Minister recently led successful trade delegations to the USA, Japan and Singapore. We’re on track to ratify our historic UK FTA, and our FTA negotiations with the EU are progressing toward the final stages.

“As a trading nation at the bottom of the pacific, New Zealand strongly believes that the rules-based trade system and multilateralism are essential to finding long term solutions to global problems – and I will be advocating for New Zealand’s values and interests at every turn.”

The Twelfth WTO Ministerial Conference (MC12) provides a forum for New Zealand to work with WTO members on meaningful trade responses to the COVID-19 pandemic and the global food supply crisis.

“Small, open economies like New Zealand’s have long relied on, and benefited from, a strong multilateral trading system. The upcoming MC12 is an important opportunity to reinforce the importance of the WTO to global trade and economic interests. I look forward to playing a constructive and facilitative role whilst there,” Damien O’Connor said.

“Now more than ever we need to be investing in a solid foundation for international, rules-based trade as it will benefit our exporters and economic security. Progress at the WTO is not only important for trade, but also for the environment, the sustainability of global fish stocks, food supply challenges and the international COVID-19 recovery too.

“This trip presents a welcome opportunity to meet with other economies on the new Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in Paris, where some counterparts have been at the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) this week.”

Damien O’Connor was expected to leave on 7 June to also visit the OECD, but was unable to depart after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I was very disappointed to be unable to represent New Zealand at these OECD meetings, but am pleased to be making it to the MC12 now that I have recovered from COVID,” Damien O’Connor said.

Damien O’Connor returns to New Zealand on 18 June.

