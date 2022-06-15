Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

FENZ Failing To Fix Judge’s Findings

Wednesday, 15 June 2022, 4:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) is at breaking point after years of mismanagement, poor spending decisions and a problematic culture, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says.

“It is appalling that firefighters risk their lives every day but feel unsupported and unheard by their workplace.

"Despite a revenue bump that is 40 per cent higher than predicted for the 2021/22 financial year after the 2017 merger, the organisation is still unable to address pay concerns, improve working conditions, manage frontline workloads or even invest in the right equipment.

"FENZ’s frivolous spending has extended to $423,000 on fire hoses that have since been banned after months of concerns that they were failing and putting $10m into a rebranding project with little to show except bucket hats and soft-shell jackets.

"Poor resourcing decisions are highlighted by back-office staff numbers blowing out by 202.8 employees between 2017-21, while just 47.7 operational staff were added to the frontline over the same period.

"Workplace culture has been a concern since 2018 after Judge Coral Shaw’s independent review of FENZ flagged a culture of bullying and harassment, sexism, racism and homophobia. Addressing this should have been a top priority, yet reports from firefighters indicate little progress.

“An OIA recently obtained by National revealed the organisation doesn’t keep a record of compensation and settlement payments made to complainants who allege bullying, harassment or sexual harassment against a firefighter. Additionally, in 2020 it was found that FENZ did not hold records for suicides among paid staff and volunteers.

"FENZ has continued to show it does not take issues seriously, which has ultimately resulted in strike action from the New Zealand Professional Firefighters' Union.

“National is following the situation closely and welcomes the review by Belinda Clark QSO, which will assess what changes have been made since Judge Shaw’s findings.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 

Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 