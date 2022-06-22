Nurses Could Face Pay Cut Under National

A National Government would leave nurses behind, the Green Party says.

“Nurses have been through four years of uncertainty trying to get the pay equity they deserve. The last thing they need now is a National Government holding them back,” says Marama Davidson, Green Party Co-leader.

Speaking to Morning Report this morning, National Party leader Christopher Luxon refused to say if he would pay nurses more.

“We have an inequality crisis in Aotearoa – and Christopher Luxon would make it much harder for nurses.

“Christopher Luxon’s refusal to say if he would pay nurses more, means nurses face a real term pay cut under a National Government, while the richest few benefit the most,” says Marama Davidson.

Dr Elizabeth Kerekere, Green Party spokesperson for health added: “Our health system is overstretched right now. Nurses are overworked and exhausted. They deserve better than politicians dodging questions about their pay.

“The Green Party has supported nurses’ push for pay equity and continues to call on the Government to make sure nurses are fairly back paid for the years they were paid less than what they deserved.

“We want to see our nurses, our midwives, and our allied health staff paid what they deserve. Without fair pay, we’ll continue to experience nursing shortages and long waits for healthcare in our DHBs.

“With a strong Green voice in Government and in Parliament we can achieve this - and build a fairer, more equitable Aotearoa that works for everyone,” says Dr Elizabeth Kerekere.

