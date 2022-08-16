Parliament

ACT Calls For Review Of Electronic Monitoring

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“The numbers of violent and sexual offenders being released on electronic bail has increased dramatically under Labour and it’s time we reviewed who is eligible,” says ACT’s Corrections spokesperson Toni Severin.

“There are some instances where electronic monitoring is appropriate. But the increases seen over the past five years raises questions about why so many violent offenders, gang members and sexual offenders are being allowed to stay in the comfort of their own home.

“While Ministers aren’t responsible for sentencing or who gets parole, Labour has set the tone by being soft on crime and focusing on lowering the prison population. It’s done this without considering consequences for actions or how victims might feel.

“At the start of this year, almost 6000 people were serving electronic monitoring sentences or orders.

“When you send a message to the judiciary and the parole board that you don’t want people behind bars - they listen.

“Since October 2017 there has been:

  • 75 per cent increase in child sex offenders on electronic monitoring
  • 83 per cent increase in sexual offenders on electronic monitoring
  • 133 per cent increase in gang members sentenced for violence offences on electronic monitoring
  • 100 per cent increase in gang members and associates sentenced for charges related to weapons.

“There are also more people tampering with their bracelets. At the beginning of 2017 there was 1 person a month recorded as interfering with the ankle bracelet. By the end of 2021 there were 47 a month.

“ACT would review the use of electronic monitoring for violent offenders, and we would abolish the prison population reduction target.

“ACT stands on the side of victims. If someone has been at the receiving end of violence from a gang member, or attacked with a weapon, they deserve to feel safe knowing the offender is serving time, not just down the road in the comfort of their home.”

ACT's Law and Order policy document can be found here.

Gordon Campbell: On Why Big Spenders Are Not Our Tourism Salvation


Covid and climate change have been changing the face of tourism. That’s why it seemed oddly premature last week for Tourism Minister Stuart to announce that New Zealand isn’t interested in mass tourism any more, or in attracting the sort of budget visitors who “travel around our country on $10 a day eating two-minute noodles.” Instead, New Zealand aims to focus its marketing efforts on attracting wealthy, big spending tourists. “In terms of targeting our marketing spin,” Nash said, “it is unashamedly going to be at … High-quality tourists.” Really? The comments have raised a few eyebrows overseas, and a few hackles here at home. Nash’s comments have also been something of a gift to an Opposition adept at portraying the Ardern government as a bunch of liberal elitists out of touch with ordinary people...
More>>




 
 


Finance: Government To Take Control Of Kiwibank
The Government has acquired 100% of Kiwibank’s parent company, Kiwi Group Holdings (KGH), ensuring the bank remains fully Kiwi-owned, Finance Minister, Grant Robertson said today... More>>


National: The Heat Is On Tinetti As Strike Action Begins
The heat is on Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti to front up and speak to firefighters as they prepare to take strike action today, National’s Fire and Emergency spokesperson Todd Muller says... More>>


National: Surgical Wait List Hits New Record
A new record has been set for New Zealanders waiting more than four months for surgery, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says... More>>


Government: Protests On Parliament Grounds
Protests are vital for democracy, and as such are welcome on Parliament Grounds, says the Speaker of the House Rt Hon Trevor Mallard. “While Parliament grounds remain open to the public, there are some restrictions placed on their use for the safety... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Leave Sought To Appeal NZ First Foundation Decision
Leave has been sought to appeal the decision in the Serious Fraud Office’s NZ First Foundation prosecution... More>>

Government: Wage Growth Best On Record
Workers’ have experienced their biggest pay hike on record, outstripping inflation. Stats NZ figures show median weekly earnings from wages and salaries jumped by 8.8 percent in the June year... More>>

