Coal Powered Government Sets A New Record
Thursday, 18 August 2022, 6:39 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“Jacinda Ardern’s “nuclear free moment” has
become even more of a joke today as New Zealand has become a
net importer of coal for the first time ever,” says ACT
Leader David Seymour.
“Labour has made it too hard
to mine under the RMA, but you can still import dirty coal
from other countries.
“It’s nuts. The fact that
Huntly was built on a coal field but has to use imported
coal sums up the logic of this Government and the
difficulties with the RMA.
“According to figures
from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
(MBIE) released today, coal use for electricity generation
is up 29.5 per cent in the past year.
“If we want to
avoid burning millions of tonnes of foreign coal in future,
the Government needs to re-evaluate its oil and gas
ban.
“For yet another quarter these figures have
shown that this coal powered Government is all
spin.”
© Scoop Media
