Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

New Report Highlights Policy Failures Of Co-Government Agenda

Tuesday, 30 August 2022, 3:33 pm
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

“Dr Bryce Wilkinson’s damning report into the Government’s misguided approach to our health system is evidence of why we need to move on from Labour’s co-Government agenda,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The report says that failings within our health system stem from an endemic approach within the Labour Government to characterise things purely on race, rather than diagnosing the issue using good data and applying the best solution. Wilkinson states: “Those who are serious about wanting to close the gaps should be serious about assessing causes and finding what works. On the evidence reviewed in this paper, Officials are not seriously interested in assessing the causes of poor outcomes for Māori and others. This is a very discouraging finding; billions of dollars are being spent annually. No wonder outcomes remain poor.”

“He also describes policy development processes to be: “Obfuscation on a grand scale. Unequal outcomes are conflated with inequity and racism. Correlation is taken to be causation. Materiality is merely asserted. On the assessment of more expert authors cited in this study, contentious fictions are promoted about partnership and Treaty principles. Strident assertions discourage reasoned debate.”

“If the Government isn’t prepared to provide careful and accurate diagnosis, how can we trust the solutions they put forward?

“The Government’s large and powerful Māori caucus has flexed its muscle, insisting it be seen to be helping Māori. The problem is, if the main aim is to create a perception of helping, other objectives like ‘does this policy solve the problem?’ ‘is this good value?’ or ‘will this help our country as a whole?’ get lost.

“The report also expresses concerns at Pharmac’s direction of prioritising drug treatments for Māori over other ethnic groups: “the Pharmac Panel’s recommendation to force Pharmac to depart from treating all New Zealanders as of equal value when making subsidy decisions must result in less health benefits for New Zealanders overall from its given Pharmaceutical Budget. It could even make Māori worse off.”

“If Jacinda wants to continue down the path of co-Government, she needs to make her case and it needs to be stronger than the realpolitik that the powerful Labour Māori caucus want it.

“No society in history has succeeded by having different political rights based on birth. Many New Zealanders came here to escape class and caste and apartheid.

“The emphasis should be on getting value for every dollar and fitting services to every New Zealander. Our population is more diverse than just Māori and non-Māori, but you wouldn’t know it from this Government’s priorities.

“Good public policy should be informed by detailed data analysis and guided to meet the needs of individuals. This report is a depressing read on how far backwards the public sector has gone under Labour.

“By ending the obsession with co-Governance and ideologically driven policy, we could get stuck into the real problems in education, housing, welfare and crime that Māori get the worst end of. We would use innovative and practical solutions that change real peoples’ lives for the better.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>

Speaker Of The House: Apologises Over Parliament Trespass Notice Issued To Rt Hon Winston Peters
The Speaker of the House of Representatives has apologised for a trespass notice issued to former Deputy Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Winston Peters. The Speaker has also retracted and apologised for comments which related to Mr Peters in a 4 May press release... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 