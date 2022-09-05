Aerospace Sector To Reach New Heights With Govt Strategy And Funding

New Zealand’s aerospace sector will be strengthened with the launch of the Government’s new Aerospace Strategy at the inaugural New Zealand Aerospace Summit in Christchurch, with further financial support for the ambitions of the sector also announced.

“We have an incredibly innovative aerospace sector in New Zealand that has huge growth potential. The development of a new Aerospace Strategy will help set the general direction of growth in order to build a globally-competitive aerospace sector, while ensuring we keep New Zealanders and our national interests safe”, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash said.

“By 2030, we aim to have an aerospace sector of global importance that is coordinated in its activities, can leverage its shared strengths and is at the forefront of innovation. This strategy sets out ambitious goals and an action plan to guide us there,” Stuart Nash said.

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall said the Government is taking action to ensure our research, science and innovation system is fit for purpose and enables productive innovation to occur in the aerospace industry.

“To support our ambitions I am announcing up to $9 million in new funding for international research partnerships with the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and $3 million in funding for research projects under the Government’s Airspace Integration Trials Programme.

“The aerospace sector undertakes an impressive amount of research and development and this is a great example of a knowledge based sector that will underpin future economic growth.

“The Government sees aerospace becoming a key focus of our research ecosystem, creating opportunities for innovative highly skilled jobs,” Dr Verrall said.

Associate Transport Minister Kieran McAnulty said our clear skies and diversity of geography make New Zealand an ideal location for aerospace activity.

“The Government’s aerospace strategy will make sure that regulations remain fit for purpose, and advanced aviation technology is integrated into transport networks without disadvantaging those who use the airspace.

“We’ve heard from the sector that there needs to be a well-resourced regulator with the ability to keep up with the fast-moving sector.

“The Government will be providing $3.7 million to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the establishment of an Emerging Technologies Programme. The programme will support the CAA to increase their regulatory capacity,” Kieran McAnulty said.

Minister Nash also announced the beginning of a review into New Zealand’s space policy.

“The Space Policy Review is an opportunity for New Zealanders to have their say on the values and policy objectives that inform our Government’s activities and engagements in space.

“Feedback will contribute toward the development of a new National Space Policy that will capture our values regarding space and inform future space policy development, including any regulatory or legislative changes to the Outer Space and High-altitude Activities Act 2017,” Stuart Nash said.

For more information on the aerospace strategy consultation or the space policy review, and to give feedback, visit the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment website.

© Scoop Media

