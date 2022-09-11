Investitures At Government House Wellington

To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, two additional members will receive New Zealand’s highest honour at investitures this week. Former Governor-General Dame Silvia Cartwright receives an additional Order of New Zealand for her extensive contributions to the legal profession; work that includes being part of a United Nations investigation of alleged war crimes in Sri Lanka, investigating international law breaches by North Korea and leading the Public Inquiry into the Earthquake Commission.

Sir Tipene O’Regan will also receive an additional ONZ for his work in academia, the public sector, and his influential contributions to Ngāi Tahu. Sir Tipene’s leadership was instrumental to the passing of the Ngāi Tahu Claims Settlement Act 1998, which set multiple benchmarks for the historic Treaty claims process.

Lisa Carrington, our most decorated Olympian, and Ruth Aitken, world champion Silver Ferns coach, will be among the wāhine toa receiving Damehoods. Hugh Rennie will receive a Knighthood for services to governance, the law, business and the community.

Joining those being recognised is Academy Award winner Taika Waititi; former Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft; film producer Chelsea Winstanley; and para-athlete Holly Robinson.

As the Governor-General, the Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, will be in the United Kingdom for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Administrator of the Government will preside at these investiture ceremonies. There will be 11 ceremonies total - Tuesday 13 th September (10am and 3pm), Wednesday 14 th September (10am), Thursday 15 th September (10am and 3pm), Friday 16 th September (10am and 3pm), and Tuesday 20 th September (10am and 3pm) and Wednesday 21 st September (10am and 3pm).

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 13 th September 2022 10.00am

- Dame Lisa Carrington , of Auckland , DNZM, for services to canoe racing

- Professor Alec Ekeroma, of Apia, ONZM, for services to health and the Pacific community

- Ms Chelsea Winstanley , of Auckland, ONZM, for services to the screen industry and Māori

- Mrs Margaret Fraser , of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to hepatology

- Ms Libby Hakaraia, of Otaki , MNZM, for services to the film and media industries

- Mr Shane McManaway, of Carterton , MNZM, for services to agriculture and the community

- Mr Keith Woodley, of Pokeno , MNZM, for services to shorebird conservation

- Mrs Jenny Agnew , of Christchurch, QSM, for services to historical research and the Chinese community

- Mr Trevor Agnew , of Christchurch, QSM, for services to children's literacy and historical research

- Mr Sam Inder, of Ranfurly , QSM, for services to the community

- Feagaimaalii Leuga Vaipou Saluni, of Lower Hutt , QSM, f or services to education and the Pacific community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 13 th September 2022 3.00pm

- Dame Carolyn Henwood , of Wellington, DNZM, for services to the State, youth and the arts

- Ms Hinerangi Edwards, of Wairoa , ONZM, for services to Māori, governance and education

- Dr Margriet Theron , of Rotorua, ONZM, for services to science and the community

- Mr John Baird, of Blenheim , MNZM, for services to business and governance

- Mrs Estelle Leask, of Bluff , MNZM, for services to conservation and Māori

- Mr Ngakoma Ngamane, of Thames , MNZM, for services to Māori and tourism

- Sister Cynthia Kearney, of Gisborne , QSM, for services to missionary work and the community

- Reverend Salafai Mika , of Auckland, QSM, for services to church ministry and the Samoan community

- Mr Larry Morgan , of Napier, QSM, for services to canoe sports and viticulture

- Ms Ann Somerville , of Rotorua, QSM, for services to the community and historical research

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 14 th September 2022 10.00am

- Sir Hugh Rennie , of Wellington, KNZM, for services to governance, the law, business and the community

- Mr Les Lehi Tenise Atoni, of Porirua , MNZM, for services to the Tokelau community

- Mrs Marianne Hargreaves , MNZM, of Christchurch, for services to the arts

- Mr Mark Sutton, of Te Anau , MNZM, for services to conservation

- Mrs Marama Tuuta, of Masterton, MNZM, for services to Māori and education

- Mr Henry van Tuel , of Napier, MNZM, for services to the Coastguard

- Mr David Clarke, of Arrowtown , QSM, for services to heritage preservation

- Mrs Vivien Morton, of Porirua , QSM, for services to the community

- Mrs Wini Solomon, of Riverton , QSM, for services to Māori culture and heritage

- Mrs Heather Waldron , of Tauranga, QSM, for services to the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 15 th September 2022 10.00am

- Dame Ruth Aitken, of Paeroa , DNZM, for services to netball

- Dr Les Molloy, of Lower Hutt , QSO, for services to conservation and outdoor recreation

- Mr John Kirkpatrick , of Hastings, ONZM, for services to shearing sports

- Mrs Sandy Borland , of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to nursing and the Pacific community

- Mr John Buchanan, of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to music

- Mrs Anna Osborne, of Dobson , MNZM, for services to the community and occupational health and safety

- Ms Sonya Rockhouse , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to the community and occupational health and safety

- Ms Gaylene Te Rauna , of Wellington, MNZM, for services to Māori and disabled people

- Miss Anita Prime, of Whitianga, QSM, for services to youth and the community

- Mr Michael Scrivener , of Wellington, QSM, for services to ethnic communities and refugees

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Thursday 15 th September 2022 3.00pm

- Ms Souella Cumming , of Wellington, CNZM, for services to governance

- Professor John Hampton , of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to agricultural science

- Ms Bev Pownall , of Auckland, ONZM, for services to health, particularly breastfeeding

- Dr Anne Robertson , of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to sexual health

- Ms Anne Urlwin, of Wanaka , ONZM, for services to business

- Mr Chris Chilton , of Invercargill, MNZM, for services to music and journalism

- Dr Robert Mills , of New Plymouth, MNZM, for services to wildlife conservation

- Ms Stacey Shortall , of Wellington, MNZM, for services to the law and the community

- Ms Eleanor Doig , of Dunedin, QSM, for services to the community

- Mr Graeme Rice , of Dunedin, QSM, for services to traffic and road safety

- Mr Luther Toloa, of Masterton , QSM, for services to the Pacific community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 16 th September 2022 10.00am

- The Honourable Dame Silvia Cartwright , of Auckland, ONZ, for services to New Zealand

- Dr Clare Healy, of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to medical forensic education

- Emeritus Professor Tony Parker , ONZM, of Wellington, for services to industrial design

- Mr John Bezett , of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to sport and recreation

- Mrs Makareta Desai, of Coromandel , MNZM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Mr Hai Nguyen, of Upper Hutt , MNZM, for services to refugees and the Vietnamese community

- Bishop Ross Bay , of Auckland, QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Mr Ian Carter, of Whitianga , QSM, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

- Ms Gabrielle-Sisifo Makisi , of Wellington, QSM, for services to Pacific communities and education

- Mr Karel Witten-Hannah , of Auckland, QSM, for services to the community and education

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Friday 16 th September 2022 3.00pm

- Judge Andrew Becroft , of Wellington, QSO, for services to the judiciary, children and youth

- Ms Denise Messiter, of Thames , ONZM, for services to Māori and health

- Mrs Eileen Varley, of Richmond , ONZM, for services to addiction services

- Mr David Ayers, of Rangiora , MNZM, for services to local government and the community

- Inspector Dean Clifford , of Hastings, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

- Detective Inspector Dave de Lange , of Hastings, MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

- Mr Chris Ellison, of Mosman Park , WA , Australia , MNZM, for services to New Zealand-Australia relations

- Mr George Fa’alogo , MNZM, for services to the New Zealand Police and the community

- Ms Di Grennell, of Waikanae , MNZM, for services to Māori and the Public Service

- Dr Bev James, of Spring Creek , MNZM, for services to seniors

- Mrs Susan Hume, of Christchurch, QSM, for services to education

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 20 th September 2022 10.00am

- Sir Tipene O’Regan , of Christchurch, ONZ, for services to New Zealand

- Reverend Jon Hartley , of Wellington, QSO, for services to governance and the community

- Professor Frank Frizelle , of Christchurch, ONZM, for services to health

- Dr Oliver Sutherland, of Nelson, ONZM, for services to the law and Māori and Pacific communities

- Reverend Louise Deans, of Darfield , MNZM, for services to the community and women

- Mrs Elizabeth Forgie, of Okaihau , MNZM, for services to education

- Ms Jasmin McSweeney, of Lower Hutt , MNZM, for services to the film industry

- Mrs Jenny Andrews, of Blenheim , QSM, for services to seniors and local government

- Mr Harry Pawsey, of Hawarden , QSM, for services to advocacy and conservation

- Mrs Virginia Pawsey, QSM, of Hawarden , for services to advocacy and conservation

- Ms Lynda Wallace, of Akaroa , QSM, for services to heritage preservation and the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Tuesday 20 th September 200 3.00pm

- Mr Don Griffin, of Carterton , ONZM, for services to tertiary education and sport

- Mrs Lorraine Scanlon, of Westport , ONZM, for services to Victim Support and the community

- Dr Ian Stringer , of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to conservation

- Mrs Sharyn Underwood, of Whanganui , ONZM, for services to dance

- Mrs Jenny Gordon, of Waikanae , MNZM, for services to Catholic education

- Namulau'ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua Robertson, MNZM, of New Plymouth , for services to the Pacific community

- Ms Kim Shannon , of Wellington, MNZM, for services to education and the Public Service

- Mr Trevor Taurima, of Hastings, MNZM, for services to Māori, sport and conservation

- Mrs Wendy van Delden, of Paraparaumu , QSM, for services to music

- Dr Ian Hawes , of Tauranga, NZAM, for services to Antarctic science and conservation

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 21 st September 2022 10.00am

- Dame Judy McGregor , of Auckland, DNZM, for services to human rights and health

- Dr Bryan Betty , of Wellington, ONZM, for services to health

- Mr Taika Waititi, of Los Angeles, ONZM, for services to film

- Mr Rod Pelosi , of Palmerston North, ONZM, for services to football

- Mr Mataio Brown , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

- Mrs Sarah Brown , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to mental health and the prevention of family violence

- Mr Hurimoana Dennis , of Auckland, MNZM, for services to Māori and the community

- Ms Holly Robinson , of Dunedin, MNZM, for services to athletics

- Mr Phillip Duval , of Christchurch, QSM, for services to the community

Investiture Ceremony Wellington Wednesday 21 st September 2022 3.00pm

- Mr John Monaghan, of Martinborough , CNZM, for services to the dairy industry

- Mr Simon Manning, of Paraparaumu , QSO, for services to funeral services and disaster victim identification

- Ms Lynda Hagen , of Wellington, ONZM, for services to law and the community

- Dr Daphne Rickson, of Paekakariki , ONZM, for services to music therapy

- Ms Lisa Walker , of Wellington, ONZM, for services as a jeweller

- Mrs Maha Galal , of Christchurch, MNZM, for services to the Muslim community

- Mr Bryan Hocken, MNZM, for services to agriculture and the rural community

- Professor Jacinta Ruru, of Port Chalmers , MNZM, for services to Māori and the law

- Mr Craig McFarlane, of Papamoa , QSM, for services to education and music

This list is correct as of Sunday 11 September and may be subject to change.

© Scoop Media

